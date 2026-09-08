Restaurant Owners Turned Marketing Partners: Resto Experience Expands Its Restaurant Marketing Model Into an Integrated Growth System

Resto Experience, a restaurant-focused marketing company serving independent restaurants and multi-location groups across the United States, is strengthening its service model around an integrated growth approach designed to support restaurants over the long term. The company brings specialized marketing, digital, reputation, and customer retention services together under one strategy, positioning Resto Experience as a growth partner rather than a provider of individual marketing services.

The Resto360 ecosystem connects the digital channels and business functions that influence how restaurants attract, convert, and retain customers. Its services include search engine optimization and Google Business Profile management, social media, content and photography, website development, paid advertising, online reputation management, email and SMS marketing, delivery growth, graphic design, influencer collaborations, and restaurant growth consulting. Combining these services with direct operating experience, Resto Experience brings the capabilities of a restaurant marketing agency to owners who want a partner that understands the business from the inside.

Resto Experience is run by restaurant owners. The company operates Rreal Tacos, which its owners acquired in 2021 and grew from a single location to 12 locations across metro Atlanta, making it one of the fastest growing restaurant groups in Georgia and the Southeast, with expansion into Florida underway. That operation doubles as a testing ground: strategies are validated inside the group before they are ever offered to a client. Inside its own group, that playbook has produced individual videos with more than 18 million views, and tripled the median performance of its content between 2023 and 2024 without increasing how often it posts.

“We started Resto Experience because of a problem we had ourselves,” said Agustin Von Simson, CEO of Resto Experience. “As operators, we worked with agencies that knew marketing but didn’t know how a restaurant actually runs. They couldn’t keep up with a menu change or move at the speed the business moves. So we built the model we wanted as owners: one that runs on restaurant time, not agency time, and where every strategy gets tested inside our own restaurant group before a client pays for it. Our restaurants are our lab. What works there goes into the program.”

The company’s restaurant-specific approach is reflected in work across different concepts and markets. For Corazon by Baires, Resto Experience helped drive up to 95% year-over-year sales growth. Across Baires Gril l’s nine locations, Resto Experience grew the group’s Instagram audience from 30,000 to more than 160,000 followers, alongside up to 47% year-over-year sales growth at its New York location.

For Mojitos, a two-location Cuban American concept in metro Atlanta, Resto Experience grew third-party delivery orders 78% across both locations while cutting promotional spend from 45% of delivery sales to under 20%, increasing the restaurant’s real delivery profit by 177%.

These results illustrate the company’s focus on restaurant-specific strategies across multiple channels and business needs, rather than applying the same marketing model to every client.

As restaurants continue to compete for local visibility, online reputation, customer loyalty, and digital sales, Resto Experience plans to continue developing its role as a full-service restaurant growth partner for independent concepts and multi-location restaurant groups.

For more information about Resto Experience and its restaurant growth services, visit https://restoexp.com/ .

About Resto Experience

Resto Experience is a restaurant-focused marketing and growth company serving restaurants across the United States. Its Resto360 ecosystem brings together SEO, social media, content and photography, website development, paid advertising, reputation management, email and SMS marketing, delivery growth, graphic design, influencer collaborations, and consulting. Built by restaurant owners and operators, Resto Experience combines marketing expertise with direct experience running and growing restaurant businesses.