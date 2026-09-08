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Foreign Direct Investment Into Türkiye Climbs to USD 13.1 Billion as Global Investors Rebalance Their Portfolios

ByEthan Lin

Sep 8, 2026

ISTANBUL, Türkiye – September 7, 2026 – Foreign direct investment into Türkiye reached USD 13.1 billion in 2025, increasing 12.2% from the previous year, according to Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye balance-of-payments data published by the Presidency of Türkiye’s Investment and Finance Office.

The figures indicate renewed international investment activity despite a challenging global investment environment. The Netherlands was the largest source of investment during 2025, followed by Luxembourg and Kazakhstan. Germany, the United States, France, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Ireland were also among the leading source countries.

Investment was distributed across several sectors. Wholesale and retail trade accounted for the largest share, followed closely by manufacturing, while information and communication ranked third. The distribution reflects international capital entering multiple areas of the Turkish economy rather than concentrating within a single industry.

For Istanbul-based Bayraktar Attorneys, the investment figures also highlight the legal and regulatory considerations accompanying cross-border transactions. The firm advises foreign individuals and companies on matters involving real estate, company formation, investment structures, taxation, residence permits and Turkish citizenship procedures.

“Türkiye’s renewed appeal to international capital is reflected in the complexity of the cross-border matters reaching our firm,” said Nevzat Oğulcan Bayraktar, Founding Attorney of Bayraktar Attorneys. “Foreign investors need to understand the legal framework surrounding each transaction and ensure that investments are structured in accordance with applicable Turkish requirements.”

Cross-border investment can involve multiple legal considerations, including corporate structures, contractual obligations, property due diligence, taxation, regulatory filings and documentation originating in different jurisdictions. Requirements vary according to the transaction, investor profile and applicable legislation.

Bayraktar Attorneys was founded in Istanbul in 2022 with a practice focused substantially on international clients navigating Turkish legal matters. The firm provides services across corporate, investment, real estate, immigration and cross-border matters and works with clients managing Turkish transactions from abroad.

The firm said international investors increasingly require coordinated legal guidance that addresses both the transaction itself and related compliance requirements. This can include reviewing documentation, conducting legal due diligence, structuring acquisitions and coordinating procedures before Turkish authorities.

As Türkiye continues attracting investment from Europe, North America, the Gulf and other regions, Bayraktar Attorneys expects cross-border legal work to remain an important component of the country’s investment environment.

About Bayraktar Attorneys

Bayraktar Attorneys is an Istanbul-based law firm providing legal services to foreign individuals and businesses with matters in Türkiye. Its practice areas include corporate law, real estate transactions, investment matters, immigration, citizenship, taxation and cross-border legal services.

For more information, visit: https://bayraktarattys.com/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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