Zefir Surpasses $530 Million in WhatsApp Revenue for Shopify Brands, Releases Benchmark Data on WhatsApp Automation Performance

Zefir, a Meta Business Partner and Shopify Partner, today announced that its WhatsApp revenue infrastructure has generated more than $530 million in attributed revenue.

Alongside the milestone, the company released benchmark data drawn from 317 brands, covering open rates, conversion rates, and return on investment for each automation flow.

The data shows that when WhatsApp is deployed as a full customer lifecycle channel – from the first ad click through checkout recovery, post-purchase, and win-back – brands consistently see higher engagement and revenue per message than from email or SMS.

Key Findings

The ﬁgures below are aggregated across all 317 brands and reﬂect WhatsApp performance across the full customer lifecycle, from customer acquisition and checkout recovery through post-purchase engagement and win-back.

Average open rate across all WhatsApp flows: 87.91% , compared with an industry average of roughly 20–25% for e-commerce email.

, compared with an industry average of roughly 20–25% for e-commerce email. Abandoned checkout recovery flow: 91.12% open rate, 33.84% recovered-checkout conversion, average ROI of 52.98X

91.12% open rate, 33.84% recovered-checkout conversion, average ROI of 52.98X Abandoned cart flow: 86.12% open rate, 22.71% conversion rate, 44.23X ROI

86.12% open rate, 22.71% conversion rate, 44.23X ROI Post-purchase flow (order confirmation, shipping, review request, cross-sell): 91.93% open, 25.62% repeat-purchase rate within 60 days

91.93% open, 25.62% repeat-purchase rate within 60 days Win-back flow: 28.57% of lapsed customers re-engaged, 27.22X ROI

28.57% of lapsed customers re-engaged, 27.22X ROI Campaigns (promotional broadcasts): 76.11% open, 11.08X ROI per campaign on average

76.11% open, 11.08X ROI per campaign on average WhatsApp Ads: 31.7% lower cost per purchase than standard click-to-website ads.

31.7% lower cost per purchase than standard click-to-website ads. Revenue share: WhatsApp accounts for an average of 12.21% of total online revenue for brands running all flows, versus 4.91% for brands running abandoned-checkout only.

Why the Numbers Differ From Email and SMS

Zefir attributes the gap to three structural properties of the channel.

First, WhatsApp captures a verified phone number and full customer details from the very first click on a WhatsApp ad, so a brand starts every relationship with a reachable, identified contact rather than an anonymous session.

Second, messages arrive in the same inbox customers use for friends and family, which drives open rates that email cannot match.

Third, because every flow – acquisition, checkout recovery, post-purchase, and win-back – runs in a single conversation thread, each message builds on the previous one instead of starting from zero.

“Most brands still treat WhatsApp as a notification channel. The data says it is a revenue channel, and for brands that run the full lifecycle on it, it is often the highest-ROI channel they have,” said Renards Skutels, CEO of Zefir. “The half-billion-dollar milestone is not one brand with a big number. It is hundreds of brands seeing the same pattern: capture the contact at the first click, and every subsequent flow compounds on it.”

How Zefir’s Infrastructure Works

Zefir provides a done-for-you WhatsApp and SMS revenue infrastructure for e-commerce brands. As a Meta Business Partner, the company operates directly on the official WhatsApp Business Platform rather than through a third-party intermediary.

Its team designs, builds, and manages the full automation stack for each brand, including:

WhatsApp ads run natively in the platform, so acquisition and messaging share the same data

run natively in the platform, so acquisition and messaging share the same data Abandoned checkout and abandoned cart recovery synced in real time with Shopify

synced in real time with Shopify Post-purchase flows – order and shipping updates, review requests, cross-sell and replenishment

– order and shipping updates, review requests, cross-sell and replenishment Win-back and retention flows for lapsed customers

for lapsed customers Segmented campaigns and broadcasts with two-way replies handled in one inbox

with two-way replies handled in one inbox Full attribution so every dollar of WhatsApp revenue is visible inside the brand’s existing reporting

The brand does not need an in-house messaging team; Zefir’s onboarding and account management team handles setup, compliance with Meta messaging policy, template approvals, and ongoing optimization.

Methodology

Figures are drawn from 317 Shopify and e-commerce brands using Zefir between June of 2025 and July of 2026, covering millions of messages.

Revenue and ROI figures are attributed on a 48-hour window measured in Shopify order data. Repeat-purchase and re-engagement rates are behavioral metrics measured over a 60-day window and are reported separately from attributed revenue.

Open rates are calculated from WhatsApp Business Platform delivery and read receipts.

ROI is calculated as attributed revenue divided by total WhatsApp conversation and platform cost.

Conversion, recovery, and re-engagement rates are calculated as a percentage of customers who received the relevant message.

About Zefir

Zefir is a Meta Business Partner and Shopify Partner that provides done-for-you WhatsApp and SMS revenue infrastructure for e-commerce brands. The company builds and manages full-lifecycle WhatsApp automation (from WhatsApp advertising to checkout recovery, post-purchase, to win-back flows) for brands across the US and Europe.