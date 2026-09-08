Barkingham Palace Opens Dog Daycare and Boarding Facility in Rotterdam, New York

Barkingham Palace, a locally owned dog daycare and boarding facility, will open September 14 at 785 Burdeck St., Building 3, Unit 4, in Rotterdam, New York. The 7,000-square-foot facility will offer dog daycare, overnight dog boarding, puppy daycare and senior dog care, with a dedicated dog grooming studio being prepared for launch.

From left: Co-Founder Jack Carney with Callie, and Co-Founder Chad Kaiser with Bentley, on the organic luxury outdoor turf at Barkingham Palace in Rotterdam, N.Y.

Barkingham Palace was founded by childhood friends and Niskayuna natives Chad Kaiser and Jack Carney. Carney brings four years of hands-on dog daycare experience, including one year managing the daily operations of another dog daycare.

Their own dogs, Bentley and Callie, helped shape the idea behind the business: create the kind of facility where the founders would feel comfortable leaving their own dogs.

“We’ve been friends since we were kids, and dogs have always been part of both of our lives,” Kaiser said. “We kept coming back to the same question: Would we feel completely comfortable leaving our own dogs here? We built Barkingham Palace so the answer could be yes.”

A 7,000-square-foot facility built around dogs

Barkingham Palace includes approximately 4,000 square feet indoors and 3,000 square feet outdoors, with capacity for up to 80 daycare dogs and 40 overnight boarding guests.

Dogs complete a complimentary temperament evaluation before group participation and are then matched according to size, personality, energy level and play style rather than being placed into one large play group.

“Dogs have personalities just like people do,” Carney said. “Our goal is to understand the dog in front of us, find the right environment for that dog and give owners confidence that someone is actually paying attention.”

The facility incorporates drainage systems that allow dog-care areas to be thoroughly washed and squeegeed dry. Boarding accommodations are disinfected between stays, and dog areas are cleaned daily using pet-specific cleaning products.

Dual HVAC systems provide year-round temperature management and ventilation, while a backup generator is intended to maintain critical climate-control systems during power outages.

Barkingham Palace requires distemper, bordetella and rabies vaccinations for daycare and boarding guests and maintains an emergency-response plan for dogs that become sick or injured while in its care.

Dog daycare and boarding begin September 14

Weekday dog daycare operates Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., with weekend daycare available by appointment. Puppy daycare begins at 12 weeks old following the first round of required vaccinations, while senior dogs can receive lower-intensity play groups, additional rest and individualized routines.

Overnight dog boarding is available seven days a week. Boarding guests receive daytime activity, appropriately matched social interaction and outdoor time. Live webcam access allows owners to check on their dogs remotely, and staff are scheduled on site overnight for regular well-being checks.

A dedicated dog grooming studio is also being prepared, allowing Barkingham Palace to offer dog daycare, dog boarding and dog grooming from its Rotterdam location.

Ahead of the opening, Barkingham Palace is offering a limited number of founding Palace Pass memberships at $550 per month, including unlimited Monday-through-Friday daycare with the founding rate maintained for 12 months.

Barkingham Palace serves dog owners in Rotterdam, Schenectady, Niskayuna, Glenville, Scotia, Guilderland, Albany and surrounding Capital Region communities.

Pet owners can learn more, request a complimentary temperament evaluation or inquire about daycare and boarding at Barkingham518.com or by calling or texting (518) 280-4037.

﻿﻿﻿﻿ ﻿﻿﻿﻿ About Barkingham Palace

Barkingham Palace, operated by CKJC LLC, is a locally owned dog daycare and boarding facility with dog grooming services in development in Rotterdam, New York. Founded by Niskayuna natives Chad Kaiser and Jack Carney, Barkingham Palace provides temperament-matched daycare, overnight boarding, puppy daycare and senior dog care from a 7,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor facility.

Media Contact

Chad Kaiser

Barkingham Palace

(518) 280-4037

info@barkingham518.com