Link Building Rankings Publishes Criteria-First Rankings of 70 Link Building Providers

Link Building Rankings has published its first public rankings of link building providers, scoring 70 companies under a written methodology that is published before any provider is placed in order. The site, at Link Building Rankings, covers 12 service categories and 15 industries, from guest posting and niche edits to digital PR, press release distribution and AI visibility.

Every ranking on the site shows its selection criteria, the weight given to each criterion and the evidence behind each judgement before the order of providers is revealed. Each company receives a Provider Buyer Score from 0 to 100, calculated from eight fixed criteria: deliverable quality and buyer fit, value for money, delivery reliability and buyer protection, customer reviews, managed service and support, commercial terms, reporting and transparency, and continuity and capacity. The current methodology, version M1.3, is locked for the September 2026 publication wave with an evidence cutoff of 30 August 2026.

The site was built by three specialists who spent their careers buying links, running outreach and writing copy for client campaigns. It began in 2024 as a private scorecard the team kept while purchasing links for client projects, recording which providers delivered, which substituted sites, and whose inventory turned out to be link farms. That scorecard became the basis for the public rankings launched in 2026.

Editorial responsibility is split three ways so that no single person marks their own work. Founder and Editor Dominic Harland writes the ranking criteria and owns the scoring method. Head of Provider Research Sigrid Vahter builds the evidence file behind every ranking from providers’ own sales pages, terms and sample inventory. Head of Editorial Standards Amy Norbury writes and fact-checks every review, buyer guide and correction before publication.

“We publish the criteria first, then the evidence, then the order,” said Dominic Harland, Founder and Editor of Link Building Rankings. “If a reader disagrees with a score, they can see exactly which judgement they disagree with and send us the page that proves us wrong.”

The site commits publicly to four rules. No provider can pay to appear, move up or soften a review; inclusion is editorial. No list guarantees a result for any buyer’s project. Criteria, weights and evidence are published on every ranking. Corrections are acknowledged within five working days and answered within 20, through a change-request form on every provider profile.

Customer reviews count towards the score only after verification against an order reference or proof of purchase, and public Trustpilot ratings are weighted by review count. Buyer guides are kept separate from the rankings so that editorial advice never influences a provider’s position.

The first publication wave includes the flagship Best Link Building Services ranking, published 31 August 2026, and sector lists covering law firms, SaaS, ecommerce, healthcare, real estate, travel, crypto, iGaming and other regulated or specialist markets. Each provider profile shows the company’s Provider Buyer Score alongside its relative position across every ranking in which it appears.

“Link buying has become a market where the same sites are resold across a dozen catalogues at different prices,” said Sigrid Vahter, Head of Provider Research. “Buyers need to know how a provider actually sources placements, what protection they get if a link disappears, and what the minimum commitment really costs. That is what the evidence file records for every company we list.”

Providers not yet listed can request assessment by emailing the company name and official website. New entrants are scored under the same published methodology, at no charge, with no route to pay for a position.

About Link Building Rankings

Link Building Rankings publishes independent, criteria-first rankings of link building providers across 12 services and 15 industries. Every list states its selection criteria, weights and evidence before the order, no provider can pay for a position, and a published corrections route applies to every page. The site is researched, written and checked by a named team of three former link buyers. Visit https://www.linkbuildingrankings.com/.