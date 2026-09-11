Ondo Finance and FLOQ Signed MoU Bringing Exposure to Tokenized U.S. Stocks and ETFs to Indonesia

Ondo Finance and FLOQ have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore access to tokenized U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for eligible users in Indonesia.

The collaboration connects Ondo Finance’s blockchain infrastructure for tokenized public-market securities with FLOQ’s locally regulated digital asset platform, which has more than 1.8 million registered users. The MoU was signed during Indonesia Blockchain Week (IDBW) 2026 in Jakarta, following a panel discussion on tokenized U.S. equities, ETFs and the future of global market access.

Under the agreement, the companies will assess potential product integration, local distribution, technical requirements, user education and the regulatory pathway that would need to be completed before tokenized capital-market products could potentially become available through FLOQ .

The partnership comes as Indonesia’s digital asset ecosystem continues to expand. According to data from Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK), the country had 22.69 million digital financial asset and crypto consumers in June 2026, while crypto transaction value reached IDR28.58 trillion during the month.

For FLOQ and Ondo Finance, the opportunity goes beyond adding another asset category. The collaboration explores how Indonesia’s growing digital asset infrastructure could connect local users with a broader range of global financial products through blockchain technology.

Bringing U.S. Stocks and ETFs Onchain

Ondo Finance has developed infrastructure designed to bring public-market securities onto blockchain networks.

Through Ondo Stocks, eligible investors outside the United States can gain onchain economic exposure to hundreds of U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs through tokenized securities issued by Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited.

Ondo currently offers more than 430 tokenized stocks and ETFs. The underlying assets are held through U.S.-registered broker-dealers, while the tokenized products are designed to be backed by their corresponding stocks or ETFs and track their economic performance.

Ondo Stocks surpassed US$1 billion in total value locked (TVL) in May 2026, less than eight months after launch.

The collaboration with FLOQ will now explore how this infrastructure could potentially connect with eligible Indonesian users through a locally established platform.

Exploring Tokenized U.S. Equities in Indonesia

As part of the MoU, FLOQ and Ondo Finance will evaluate the potential availability of tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs through the FLOQ ecosystem.

Assets being considered as part of the broader collaboration could include major U.S. companies such as Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Tesla. ETFs including the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and Invesco QQQ are also among the types of assets being explored.

However, no specific asset or product has been confirmed for launch in Indonesia.

Any future offering would remain subject to legal, compliance and technical reviews, applicable OJK requirements, asset-listing or whitelisting processes, and any other regulatory approvals required in Indonesia.

The companies will also evaluate product disclosures, user-protection measures and educational materials before any implementation.

For FLOQ, the initiative provides an opportunity to explore how Indonesia’s established digital asset ecosystem could connect users with a wider range of global financial products being brought onchain.

For Ondo Finance, Indonesia offers an opportunity to examine how its tokenized public-market infrastructure could reach users in one of Southeast Asia’s largest digital economies through an established local platform.

Why Indonesia Matters

Indonesia’s growing digital asset market provides an important backdrop to the partnership.

Digital asset participation has expanded significantly in recent years, while the country continues to develop its regulatory framework for crypto assets and other digital financial products.

OJK has also identified asset tokenization and stablecoins as areas relevant to the development of Indonesia’s digital financial asset ecosystem. This makes the country increasingly relevant for companies operating at the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain infrastructure.

“Indonesia has a large and highly engaged digital asset community, making it an important market for the growth of tokenized securities. At Ondo, we’re building the infrastructure to bring stocks and ETFs onchain, and see a strong opportunity in a market where demand for high-quality financial assets is growing. FLOQ gives us a strong local partner to explore how tokenized public-market assets can responsibly reach eligible users in Indonesia,” said Rania Rahardja, Senior Director for Asia Pacific at Ondo Finance.

Yudhono Rawis, Founder and CEO of FLOQ, said the collaboration reflects FLOQ’s broader ambition to connect Indonesian users with developments in global financial infrastructure.

“Indonesia already has a substantial digital asset ecosystem. We believe the next stage is not simply about adding more assets, but about exploring how global financial products and new market infrastructure can become accessible to Indonesian users responsibly. Ondo Finance has built significant capability in bringing traditional securities onchain, while FLOQ brings regulated local distribution, community and a deep understanding of the Indonesian market. We believe that combination creates a meaningful opportunity to explore.”

Connecting Tokenization With Underlying Assets

Ondo Finance’s model is designed to connect tokenized products with their underlying traditional-market assets.

Ondo Stocks are issued by Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited, a British Virgin Islands special purpose vehicle co-owned by Ondo Finance and the Ondo Foundation.

The products are backed by corresponding U.S. stocks, ETFs and cash held through U.S.-registered broker-dealers. An independent verification agent reviews the underlying backing, while the structure includes protections designed for token holders.

Rather than creating an entirely separate pool of liquidity onchain, the model is designed to connect tokenized products with liquidity from the underlying traditional markets.

This distinction is particularly relevant as tokenized securities expand beyond crypto-native audiences and reach investors who are already familiar with conventional stocks and ETFs.

Education and Regulatory Readiness

FLOQ and Ondo Finance will also explore joint educational initiatives for the FLOQ community.

Potential programs could explain how tokenized stocks and ETFs work, their relationship with underlying assets, the difference between direct securities ownership and tokenized economic exposure, issuance and redemption mechanisms, and relevant market and product risks.

Education will be particularly important as the boundaries between traditional financial markets and blockchain-based infrastructure continue to evolve.

Any product development, communication or future commercial implementation will remain subject to applicable legal, compliance and regulatory requirements in Indonesia.

Building a Bridge to Global Markets

For FLOQ, the potential collaboration forms part of a broader strategy to connect Indonesia’s digital asset ecosystem with financial products and infrastructure being developed globally.

FLOQ currently has more than 1.8 million registered users, more than 2 million app downloads, over 250,000 followers across seven social media platforms and more than 25,000 active community members.

Ondo Finance brings experience in developing blockchain infrastructure for tokenized public-market assets and expanding access to traditional financial products through onchain technology.

The significance of the MoU therefore extends beyond the potential addition of individual U.S. stocks or ETFs.

Instead, it establishes a framework for the two companies to explore how tokenized public-market infrastructure can potentially connect with Indonesia’s growing digital asset ecosystem while maintaining a focus on regulatory compliance, user education, protection and technical readiness.

About FLOQ

FLOQ is a digital asset trading platform focused on providing a secure, transparent, and accessible investment experience. With over 1.8 million registered users, 2 million app downloads, a community of 250,000+ followers, and support for 100+ digital assets, FLOQ is committed to advancing digital asset literacy through FLOQ Academy and strengthening Indonesia’s digital asset ecosystem.