DataM Intelligence’s Partner and Customer Identification Platform Creates Market-Expansion Roadmaps for Companies Worldwide

DataM Intelligence, a global market research and business intelligence firm, today highlighted how its Partner and Customer Identification Platform is helping companies build structured roadmaps for geographic expansion, customer acquisition, and strategic partnerships.

The platform combines DataM’s proprietary global company database, analyst-led research, local market intelligence, and multi-parameter evaluation framework. It helps companies identify suitable partners and customers based on their products, capabilities, commercial strengths, and target markets.

Depending on the industry, product, geography, and qualification criteria, the platform can provide companies with a roadmap to potentially expand their relevant partner or customer database by two to three times.

Learn More About DataM Intelligence’s Partnership Identification Platform: Request Demo Access

From Product Understanding to Partner Identification

DataM’s analysts begin by understanding the client’s product, competitive strengths, technical capabilities, and commercial objectives. These characteristics are then mapped against the portfolios, requirements, and market capabilities of potential partners or customers.

The assessment considers:

Product portfolio and key differentiators

Target applications and customer industries

Technical and manufacturing capabilities

Quality standards and certifications

Preferred partnership or business model

Target countries and market segments

Distribution and commercialization requirements

Market-entry and growth objectives

This approach allows DataM to identify not only companies operating in the relevant market but also those with a stronger strategic and commercial fit for the client.

“A company database is only the starting point. The real value lies in understanding which organizations have the right portfolio, capabilities, market access, and interest to become meaningful customers or partners,” said Akshay Reddy, Research Head at DataM Intelligence. “Our platform provides clients with a prioritized and actionable roadmap for market expansion.”

Identifying Different Types of Partners and Customers

Based on the client’s requirements, DataM’s platform can identify and evaluate:

Potential customers and product buyers

Distributors and market-entry partners

Importers and exporters

Suppliers and ingredient providers

Co-manufacturers and private-label manufacturers

Contract manufacturing organizations

Contract development and manufacturing organizations

Formulation and product-development partners

Licensing and technology partners

Strategic commercialization partners

The client specifies the countries or regions in which it requires prospective partners or customers. DataM then screens its database, conducts additional market research, and evaluates suitable companies against the client’s specific requirements.

Supporting a U.S. Probiotics Manufacturer’s Entry into Vietnam

DataM Intelligence recently applied its Partner and Customer Identification Platform to support a prominent U.S. probiotics manufacturer seeking to enter Vietnam.

The client identified strong opportunities across Vietnam’s pharmaceutical, dietary supplement, and consumer-health channels. However, it faced difficulty identifying qualified distributors, contract manufacturers, and local formulation partners that aligned with its quality, compliance, and commercialization standards.

DataM Intelligence’s Approach

DataM first assessed the client’s probiotic portfolio, product formats, competitive strengths, quality standards, and market-entry objectives. These requirements were then mapped against potential Vietnamese partners through DataM’s proprietary database and local market intelligence network.

The analysis was structured around 10 key evaluation parameters:

Partner Profile and Reputation: Credibility, operational experience, and market reputation Portfolio Fit: Alignment with probiotic categories, applications, and dosage formats Medical Detailing and HCP/KOL Access: Strength of relationships with healthcare professionals and key opinion leaders Commercialization Capabilities: Distribution infrastructure, business model, and scalability Branding and Localization: Marketing capabilities and experience localizing international products Compliance and Quality Standards: GMP certifications, regulatory readiness, and relevant local approvals Market Coverage and Channel Focus: Reach across pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, retail and e-commerce Revenue and Growth Potential: Commercial scale, expected volumes and partnership-growth potential Decision-Maker Access: Identification and verification of relevant business contacts Partnership Appetite: Previous collaborations and openness to working with international companies

Following the assessment, DataM delivered a curated list of 10 to 15 high-potential companies in each partner category, including distributors, contract manufacturers, and local formulation partners capable of supporting the client’s market launch.

Each company was assessed based on its strategic fit, market access, quality standards, commercialization capabilities, and potential interest in collaborating with the client.

Business Outcome

The platform provided the client with a structured roadmap from initial market assessment to partner prioritization and engagement.

The engagement reduced the time and internal resources required to screen the Vietnamese market while enabling the client to focus on companies with stronger strategic and commercial potential.

The client expressed strong satisfaction with DataM Intelligence’s strategic depth, actionable findings, and responsiveness. It subsequently entered the final stage of negotiations with selected partners to commence commercial operations in Vietnam.

The engagement demonstrated how DataM’s Partner and Customer Identification Platform can help companies:

Expand their qualified partner and customer pipelines

Accelerate entry into new geographic markets

Reduce the risk of selecting unsuitable partners

Identify companies aligned with their product strengths

Reach relevant business decision-makers

Prioritize opportunities with stronger commercial potential

Build expansion strategies around local market conditions

Progress efficiently from company identification to active engagement

View the Partnership Identification Platform: Request a Demo Access

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP is a global business intelligence and consulting firm specializing in market research, growth strategy, competitive intelligence, and partner and customer identification.

DataM’s Partner and Customer Identification Platform combines a proprietary global company database with analyst expertise, primary research, and local market intelligence. The platform helps businesses identify, evaluate, and prioritize prospective customers and strategic partners across international markets.

Companies are assessed using parameters including portfolio fit, commercialization strength, quality compliance, geographic coverage, channel access, branding capabilities, and previous collaboration experience.

DataM supports clients across industries including:

Food, beverages and nutraceuticals

Functional ingredients and dietary supplements

Healthcare and life sciences

Chemicals and advanced materials

Information and communication technology

Metals and mining

Agriculture and AgriTech

Other emerging and high-growth industries

Whether supporting a multinational company entering a new country or a regional business pursuing international expansion, DataM helps organizations identify the right customers and partners in the right markets, supported by actionable intelligence and structured evaluation.