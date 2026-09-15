Medicai Introduces AI Voice Dictation for Faster Clinical Reporting

Medicai , the leading medical imaging platform with AI-powered patient intake, has rolled out a set of platform updates led by AI voice dictation, allowing clinicians to dictate reports directly into cloud documents instead of typing them.

The clinician holds a push-to-talk key and speaks the findings. AI speech recognition converts the dictation into editable text directly in the report, reducing the time clinicians spend manually documenting findings. There is no dictation hardware to buy, and clinicians away from the workstation can record from their phone instead. The text stays a draft until the clinician corrects it and signs, and every dictation, edit, and sign-off is written to the audit trail. The feature can be enabled for Medicai workspaces on request.

Traditional medical dictation tools often focus on turning speech into text. Medicai connects the dictated report to the imaging case itself. Medicai dictates into a report that already sits on the patient case, beside the imaging study, the prior studies, and the referral that started it. For radiology dictation, the report and the study it describes never separate.

“Clinicians lose real time to documentation, and much of our work is about giving that time back,” said Andrei Blaj , COO at Medicai. “What makes this different is where the text lands. The clinician dictates into a report that already has the study, the priors, and the referral attached, so nothing has to be carried anywhere afterwards.”

The same release cycle expands Medicai’s reach and enterprise capabilities:

German-language availability, for clinicians and healthcare providers working in German-speaking markets

Single sign-on with Microsoft 365, including Azure AD, for enterprise workspaces

Worklist scheduling, with appointment management and case-timeline visibility

Password-protected sharing links, with customizable expiration dates

Together these give teams tighter control over how medical imaging studies and patient cases are accessed and shared across larger organizations.

These updates are part of Medicai’s ongoing release cycle, with the platform continuing to add capabilities around medical imaging, clinical workflows, reporting, and secure collaboration.

About Medicai:

Medicai is a cloud-native medical imaging platform used by more than 100 healthcare organizations across the EU and the US to manage, view, share, and collaborate on medical data securely, supporting care for over 3 million patients. The platform focuses on imaging-heavy specialties, including oncology, neurology, orthopedics, and radiology.