PitPro Deploys First Automated Tire-Changing System at Kal Tire in Calgary

San Francisco startup PitPro Automation has installed its first production automated tire-changing system at a Kal Tire shop in Calgary, Alberta. The company says the robotic system can change or rotate a full set of four tires in less than 15 minutes while fitting inside an existing service bay.

The installation marks PitPro’s first deployment in Canada and its transition from pilot testing to a production system. The company announced the Calgary installation on September 23 after publicly showing the technology in 2025.

Two Robots Handle the Tire-Changing Process

PitPro’s system uses two robots equipped with sensors and robotic arms. They locate and loosen lug nuts, store them, remove each wheel, and install a replacement or rotated tire.

The PitPro system is designed to work within the space shops already use for vehicle maintenance. Founder and CEO Jeremy Conrad told TechCrunch that the same bay can still support other repair work, reducing the need for shops to dedicate new space to the equipment.

Conrad said tire service is physically demanding and that shops can struggle to hire and retain employees for the work. PitPro is initially focusing on tire service because demand remains high, particularly in Canada, where many drivers switch between winter and seasonal tires each year.

The startup is targeting larger chains because their locations tend to use more standardized layouts, making it easier to deploy the same system across multiple shops. Its first production unit is installed at Kal Tire, one of Canada’s largest independent tire service chains.

PitPro Is Also Targeting Commercial Fleets

PitPro continues to pursue commercial fleet customers alongside tire shops. Former Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis advises the company and has helped connect it with fleet operators, Conrad told TechCrunch.

Moving the robots from controlled testing into working service bays has required PitPro to account for dust, debris and changing weather conditions. Open shop doors can expose the sensors and mechanical components to materials that were less common during development.

At the Calgary location, the robots were even covered by large amounts of dandelion seeds during testing. Conrad said the company examined the issue and determined that the seeds would not interfere with the system.

PitPro eventually plans to apply automation to other forms of vehicle maintenance. For now, the company is concentrating on tire changes and rotations as it begins deploying its technology in working shops and fleet operations.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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