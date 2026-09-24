SuperQueen AI Reveals Predictive Intelligence Platform before Kickstarter Launch

SuperQueen AI® is developing a predictive intelligence platform designed to bring contextual artificial intelligence into areas of women’s everyday lives, including personal safety, travel, health and wellness, fitness, family and daily planning.

The company’s web beta is currently available through SuperQueenAI.com , where users can access the platform and its available features. SuperQueen AI’s mobile application is in development and targeting Q2 2027, while connected GPS and SOS products are also being developed for integration with the mobile experience.

“Women are always thinking ahead for ourselves, our families, our health, our safety, and everything we carry in a day. We want a technology that thinks ahead with us, helping women anticipate, prepare, and feel more empowered in the moments that matter.”

Shemie Breitenbach, Founder of SuperQueen AI®

A Predictive Approach to Personal AI

SuperQueen AI® describes its technology as a predictive intelligence platform designed to move personal AI beyond responding to individual questions. The company says its proprietary, patent pending technology is being developed to use supported data and user-authorized contextual signals to help users better understand changing conditions, patterns and relevant information.

The platform currently operates as a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service product accessible through the web, with a free access tier and premium functionality. Its stated areas of focus include safety, travel, health and wellness, fitness and personalized AI assistance.

SuperQueen AI® emphasizes that its predictive technology provides information and context while users remain responsible for their decisions. The company also states that its technology does not guarantee safety or predict every harmful event and does not replace emergency services or professional advice.

Safety Features Available Today

Personal safety is a central component of SuperQueen AI’s current web beta. The platform provides access to core safety resources including an Emergency Hub, one-tap crisis hotlines dialer, a safety alarm button, Safe Exit Call and nearby safe location searches. These core safety functions are available without an account or payment, according to the company’s website.

The web beta also includes emergency SOS with location sharing, which can send a user’s location to trusted contacts at the time of activation. Other available features include safety lessons covering emergency response, travel awareness, trusted contacts and situational awareness.

Additional predictive safety functionality is planned for the mobile application. The company’s “Predictive Safety Risk Monitoring” feature is described as an in-development, mobile-only capability targeting Q2 2027. It is designed to consider contextual signals such as location, time of day, weather, available public safety information, travel activity and changes from established patterns.

Contextual Intelligence for Travel

SuperQueen AI® is also developing predictive travel and location intelligence designed to consider contextual factors surrounding a route or destination.

The company describes this approach as going beyond basic route information by considering factors such as available crime information, weather, traffic, time of day and changing conditions around a location. The objective is to provide additional context that can help users make more informed travel decisions.

The planned mobile experience is expected to introduce location-aware intelligence, live GPS, Trip Watch, trusted contacts, mobile safety notifications and predictive safety and travel intelligence.

Beyond Safety and Travel

SuperQueen AI’s current web beta also extends into wellness, fitness, meal planning, shopping and personal productivity.

The platform includes Smart Grocery and Meal Planning, Fitness and Wellness Coach functionality, and other tools designed to support everyday planning. The company says these features use AI-generated insights and recommendations based on user inputs and contextual information.

The platform’s broader model includes personal productivity recommendations, wellness planning and lifestyle recommendations. SuperQueen AI’s About page describes the service as a cloud-based SaaS platform that provides intelligent insights and personalized recommendations intended to support daily decision-making and life management.

The company is also developing family-oriented functionality, including a planned Premium Family Plan designed for one adult and up to three children. Planned capabilities include Live GPS and Trip Watch to support connectivity between parents and children during school, activities, travel and daily routines.

Connected Safety Technology in Development

SuperQueen AI® is extending its platform roadmap beyond software. The company identifies the Global GPS Tracker and Advanced GPS + SOS as connected products in development, both targeting Q2 2027 alongside the mobile application. Neither device is currently available for purchase or pre-order until the Kickstarter launch.

The Global GPS Tracker is intended to provide location support and connect with the SuperQueen mobile application, while the Advanced GPS + SOS device is being designed with a dedicated SOS control for situations where accessing a phone may not be practical.

The company also currently offers a Personal Safety Alarm as part of its physical safety product lineup.

Road to Kickstarter: From Web Beta to Mobile App

SuperQueen AI’s web beta is available now, while the company’s mobile application remains in development. The company states that the application is being built to support capabilities that require device permissions, location services and notifications.

A video introduction to SuperQueen AI and its developing platform is available on the company’s YouTube channel .

SuperQueen AI’s product roadmap distinguishes between features that are available today and those still being developed or planned. The company states that the web beta is live and usable, while the mobile application and connected GPS products remain under development.

The company’s next major milestone is its planned Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign on December 28, 2026. Women are invited to join the waitlist at SuperQueenAI.com . The campaign is expected to precede the planned mobile application launch and expansion of the platform’s connected safety capabilities.

About SuperQueen AI

SuperQueen AI® is a patent-pending, predictive AI intelligence, and a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform providing artificial intelligence powered personal productivity recommendations, wellness planning, lifestyle recommendations and safety-aware insights. The platform is accessible through web and mobile applications and operates through a subscription model that includes a free access tier and premium functionality.

SuperQueen AI is headquartered at 2125 Biscayne Blvd, Ste 204 #20288, Miami, FL 33137. The company can be reached at 305-590-8471 or [email protected] and can be found on Facebook , Instagram , X , TikTok , LinkedIn , YouTube and Threads . More information is available at superqueenai.com .