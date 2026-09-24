IFA 2026: iKKO MindOne Offers a New Take on Compact AI Phones

AI remained one of the biggest themes at IFA 2026. From smartphones and smart glasses to earbuds and other personal devices, brands were exploring more practical ways to bring AI into everyday use. At the same time, as performance, displays, and software continue to mature, hardware design is once again becoming an area of experimentation.

At Booth H25-169 in Hall 25, iKKO MindOne stood out with its near-square 86 × 72 × 8.9 mm body. Instead of following the large-screen smartphones seen across the show floor, MindOne takes a smaller, lighter, and more flexible approach. Its flip camera, AI OS, accessory support, and mini keyboard setup reinforce that direction.

At IFA 2026, MindOne gave visitors a chance to see how those ideas translate into a compact device designed for everyday use.

Beyond Conventional Proportions: MindOne’s Distinctive Form Factor

Most smartphones today have settled into a familiar formula: tall bodies, edge-to-edge screens, and similar ways of holding and using them. They keep getting better, but they are also becoming increasingly alike. Against that backdrop, MindOne’s near-square 86 × 72 × 8.9 mm body looks noticeably different from the conventional smartphone form.

The smaller form factor also changes how the device can be carried and used. A phone does not always have to exist as a large screen in the hand; it can also be a lighter, more flexible tool that is easier to carry. While mainstream flagships continue to pursue larger displays, more advanced cameras, and greater overall capability, MindOne puts portability back at the center of its design.

Another distinctive detail is the 50MP Sony camera that can flip 180 degrees. Instead of using separate front and rear cameras, the same camera can handle regular photography, selfies, and video while also being positioned at different angles for shooting. The flip mechanism gives the camera more flexibility without adding another camera module to the device.

Expanding Hardware Possibilities: More Ways to Use MindOne

MindOne’s compact form also creates room for different hardware setups. At the IFA booth, the device was shown with a mini keyboard accessory, giving the setup the appearance of a pocket-sized retro computer.

Most phone accessories add functions without significantly changing how the device itself is used. MindOne’s smaller, near-square body allows for different combinations. Add a keyboard, and it starts to resemble a mini terminal; pair it with a controller-style setup, and it can take on the form of a handheld console; place it on a desktop dock, and it could serve as a small screen for quick information at a glance.

Its near-square design also opens up more possibilities for future accessories, customization, and different ways to use the device.

MindOne’s Dual-System Integration: A New Gateway to AI

MindOne keeps Android while also offering iKKO AI OS. A long press of the physical button on the upper-left side of the device lets users switch between the two systems. Android handles the familiar smartphone experience, including apps, web browsing, social media, and maps, while iKKO AI OS provides a dedicated space for AI tools.

AI Notes can turn spoken content into text and organize key information. AI Translation is designed for conversations across languages, while AI Study can assist with questions captured in images.

AI features are becoming more capable, but how they are integrated into a device also shapes how they are used. On MindOne, switching between Android and iKKO AI OS separates conventional smartphone use from a more focused set of AI tools. Paired with MindOne’s compact body, the dual-system setup is designed around quick, specific tasks.

MindOne’s Versatile Connectivity Supports More Everyday Scenarios

A compact device also needs connectivity beyond a trade show or Wi-Fi environment. MindOne offers three connectivity options designed for different uses: Nano SIM, vSIM, and NovaLink.

Nano SIM handles regular calls, messages, and mobile data through a supported carrier. vSIM provides mobile data for Android apps across more than 220 supported countries and regions. NovaLink serves a different purpose, providing connectivity for supported AI tools within iKKO AI OS across more than 60 supported countries and regions.

Together, these options cover conventional mobile communication, mobile data for Android apps, and connectivity for supported AI tools. They also extend MindOne’s use into scenarios such as navigation, messaging, translation, and note-taking while away from Wi-Fi.

Beyond the Standard Answer: MindOne Explores What a Smartphone Can Be

MindOne attracted more than 3,400 backers on Kickstarter and raised around US$1.5 million. The campaign showed that even as smartphones become more mature and increasingly similar in form, there is still interest in different sizes, different ways of interacting, and devices built around different priorities.

MindOne is not positioned as a direct answer to large-screen flagship smartphones. Instead of fitting every feature and scenario into the same familiar form, it makes different choices around size, portability, AI access, and hardware flexibility.