CryptoYaan launches risk-first crypto intelligence platform for CEX analysis and DEX token risk checks

CryptoYaan, a risk-first crypto intelligence platform, has launched a single desk that covers both centralized exchange trading analysis and decentralized on-chain token risk, built for retail traders who want to understand the risk in a trade or a token before they act. The platform is available through a web app and a Telegram interface called CryptoYaanBot, and is designed around one principle: risk before reward.

Where most crypto tools focus on finding the next thing to buy, CryptoYaan focuses on helping people understand what they are looking at and the risk they are taking. Its analysis is written in plain English rather than raw indicators, and the platform never holds user funds or keys.

On the trading side, CryptoYaan analyzes market data from major centralized exchanges, currently including Binance, Bybit and OKX, and produces a plain-language read on trend, key levels, momentum and market structure. Each read comes with a setup score from 0 to 100, suggested entry, stop and targets, and a risk to reward assessment. The setup score reflects the quality of a setup and is not a guarantee that a trade will succeed.

On the on-chain side, CryptoYaan investigates tokens on supported chains, currently including Ethereum, Base and Solana. It checks whether a token can actually be sold, buy and sell taxes where the data is available, liquidity and whether it is locked or burned, holder concentration, and contract permissions such as mint, blacklist and ownership controls. Each token receives a Risk Score from 0 to 100, where a higher number means lower risk, across five dimensions: Contract, Liquidity, Holders, Activity and Age. The Risk Score is a risk read, not a safety guarantee, and a low-risk reading does not mean a token will rise in price.

CryptoYaan also provides Smart Money and wallet intelligence. Users can track wallets and follow on-chain activity, and receive alerts when a followed wallet trades or when a token’s risk profile changes. The company is clear about how this should be used: wallet activity is intelligence to investigate, not a signal to copy. As the platform frames it, smart money shows what happened, and CryptoYaan helps users understand the risk.

A personalized feature called Daily Intelligence gives each user a once-a-day briefing focused on a single question, what changed today that matters to me. It covers the broader market, the user’s watchlist, relevant Smart Money activity and any changes in token risk, rather than a generic news feed. A set of free web tools, including calculators for profit, position size, liquidation, risk to reward, dollar cost averaging and slippage, lets people try the platform without an account.

CryptoYaan’s educational knowledge base is published in six languages, English, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, Russian and Indonesian, covering topics such as how to check a token before buying, how to read a risk score, and why a wallet purchase is not a buy signal.

“Most people lose money in crypto because they act before they understand the risk,” said Farooq Wani, of CryptoYaan. “We built CryptoYaan to put the risk in front of the reward, explain it in plain language, and leave the decision with the user.”

CryptoYaan is non-custodial. It requires no wallet connection and does not hold private keys or exchange credentials. The platform is educational and does not provide financial or investment advice.

About CryptoYaan

CryptoYaan is a risk-first crypto intelligence platform for CEX trading analysis, DEX token risk checks, Smart Money and wallet intelligence, calculators and personalized monitoring. It is available on the web at https://cryptoyaan.com, as a web app at https://app.cryptoyaan.com, and through the Telegram interface CryptoYaanBot at https://t.me/CryptoYaanBot. The multilingual knowledge base is at https://cryptoyaan.com/blog/. Operator: CryptoYaan, Istanbul, Turkey.