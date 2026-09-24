Alta Remodeling Group CEO Forecasts Higher Remodeling Costs Across Greater Seattle Over the Next 6 to 12 Months

Leo Lutskov expects rising material costs, freight expenses, and skilled labor shortages to push project prices higher, while competition for work still gives homeowners room to negotiate.

Residential remodeling costs across Greater Seattle are likely to rise over the next six to 12 months, according to Leo Lutskov, CEO of Alta Remodeling Group and a construction consultant. In a new analysis, Lutskov examines why contractors’ current willingness to negotiate may be temporary and how postponing planned improvements could increase homeowners’ budgets.

His outlook centers on a gap between contractors’ rising costs and the prices they currently offer customers. According to Lutskov, homeowners continue to request estimates and discuss projects but are taking longer to sign contracts. To keep crews working, contractors may accept smaller margins and absorb some cost increases.

“I’m concerned that homeowners who wait for lower prices could end up paying more,” Lutskov writes. “Materials and labor already cost more, but contractors haven’t passed all of those increases on to customers. While companies are still holding prices and willing to negotiate, there is an opportunity to move ahead on better terms.”

Lutskov expects contractors to have less room to hold prices as they purchase materials at higher costs and increase pay to retain skilled workers. An estimate that has remained unchanged today, he says, does not mean the same price will be available six months from now.

How Material Costs Affect Project Budgets

Based on Alta’s internal comparisons of purchasing costs, the materials used in its projects have increased approximately 20% to 30% over the past year. That assessment reflects the company’s own purchases, not the entire U.S. building materials market. In some cases, suppliers raised prices by 15%, followed by an additional 8%.

The article illustrates the effect with a hypothetical kitchen remodel. Materials and equipment originally priced at $40,000 would cost $49,680 after those successive increases. If the original project budget were $100,000, higher purchasing costs alone would bring it to $109,680, with no change in labor pricing or product selections.

Home additions and whole-home renovations can face larger dollar increases because they require more materials. A 20% to 30% increase on a $100,000 materials budget would add $20,000 to $30,000 to the project. These figures are illustrative calculations, not estimates for actual clients.

What Could Push Prices Higher

Lutskov identifies several factors that could drive further increases in remodeling costs in Seattle, Bellevue, Everett, and surrounding communities.

Import tariffs add to the cost of certain products sourced overseas. Higher fuel prices affect ocean freight and domestic delivery. Shipping delays can reduce available inventory and put upward pressure on prices. Choosing less expensive products from China may lower a project’s initial budget, but those purchases remain exposed to transportation costs and subsequent price increases.

Labor presents another source of pressure. Kitchen and bathroom remodels, whole-home renovations, additions, and accessory dwelling units require skilled tradespeople. Lutskov says competition for experienced workers persists even when homeowners take longer to commit to projects.

The article considers these observations alongside industry reports from the National Association of Home Builders and Associated General Contractors of America, Mortenson’s Seattle market report, and international freight data. It also draws a parallel with mortgage rates: waiting for more favorable conditions can increase expenses if materials, labor, or financing become more costly.

Why Today’s Terms May Be More Favorable

Lutskov’s forecast does not assume that every material or project will increase in price at the same rate. His central point is that contractors have limited capacity to absorb rising costs through lower profit margins.

“I believe today’s willingness to negotiate is worth acting on,” he says. “It doesn’t mean a contractor will have room to offer an even better deal six months from now.”

For homeowners who have defined their project and have the budget to proceed, Lutskov recommends moving toward an agreed scope of work and contract terms. In his view, current competition for signed contracts offers an opportunity to manage project costs before further increases leave contractors with less flexibility.

The full analysis and supporting sources are available in “Why I Recommend Moving Ahead With Your Seattle Remodel This Fall.”

About Alta Remodeling Group

Alta Remodeling Group is a brand of ALTA DC LLC, providing residential remodeling services throughout Greater Seattle. Services include kitchen and bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovations, home additions, and accessory dwelling unit (ADU) construction.

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