KEMIMOTO Strengthens Rider Community Ties at 2026 Sand Sports Super Show

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 — KEMIMOTO, a powersports accessories brand serving UTV, ATV, golf cart and motorcycle users, has concluded its participation in the 2026 DRT Motorsports Sand Sports Super Show, powered by RPM. Held Sept. 18-20 at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California, the event brought together hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of dune and dirt sports enthusiasts.

KEMIMOTO used the three-day show to connect directly with riders, demonstrate its latest audio and lighting products, and collect practical feedback from people who use powersports vehicles for recreation, travel and everyday work. The booth welcomed more than 500 visitors, gathered more than 20 product suggestions and opened discussions with approximately 10 prospective dealers.

“At the show, we met riders who already used our products and described KEMIMOTO as a professional UTV brand. Just as important, they came to us with very specific questions: how far a light projects, how bright it is, how audio systems connect, whether multiple units can work together and whether a product fits their vehicle,” said Typing, vice president of KEMIMOTO. “Those conversations show us where riders need better products, clearer information and more support.”

Practical Questions Shape Product Conversations

Among the products drawing attention was KEMIMOTO’s whipless flagpole light with laser functionality. Visitors asked about projection distance, lumen output and available lengths, reflecting riders’ interest in lighting solutions that balance visibility, vehicle fitment and personal style.

The company’s audio lineup also generated sustained interest. Attendees asked about Bluetooth and AUX connection options, multi-unit pairing, waterproof ratings and compatibility with specific vehicles. Live listening sessions gave visitors an opportunity to assess sound performance, and several attendees placed orders at the booth after the demonstrations.

KEMIMOTO also demonstrated app-based control across compatible audio and RGB lighting products. The experience showed how riders can manage multiple connected accessories from one interface while customizing their vehicle’s sound and lighting setup.

Building With the Rider Community

“For KEMIMOTO, off-roading is more than a sport. It is a way for people to connect with the outdoors and with one another,” Typing added. “We want to be a trusted partner to the rider community, not simply a product supplier. The feedback we received in Costa Mesa will help us improve product information, compatibility guidance and future product development.”

Following the show, KEMIMOTO plans to review the questions and suggestions collected at the booth, with particular attention to fitment information, connectivity guidance, weather resistance and clearer explanations of lighting performance. The company will continue using trade shows, community events and direct rider feedback to guide product and service improvements.

To learn more about KEMIMOTO products and upcoming community activities, visit https://www.kemimoto.com and follow KEMIMOTO through its official social media channels.

About KEMIMOTO

KEMIMOTO is a powersports accessories brand serving UTV, ATV, golf cart, motorcycle and outdoor vehicle users. With a portfolio of more than 3,000 products, the company develops accessories for audio, lighting, comfort, storage and other riding needs. KEMIMOTO reaches customers through its direct-to-consumer website, major online marketplaces and dealer relationships across North America, Europe and Japan. The brand works with riders, content creators and industry partners to turn real-world feedback into more useful product experiences.