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45% of Consumers Now Use AI to Find Local Services, But 98.8% of Local Businesses Are Invisible to ChatGPT

ByEthan Lin

Sep 24, 2026

LionBear.ai is releasing new data showing that AI-driven local search adoption jumped from 6% to 45% of consumers in the past year, while only 1.2% of local businesses are currently being recommended by ChatGPT. The research reveals some local businesses are being left behind in the shift to AI search, but there are many things they can do to close the gap.

Founder Bjorn Andersen said the following about AI search optimization trends:

“Internet users are shifting to AI platforms like ChatGPT to ask questions they would have previously typed into the Google search bar. They want to know who the best plumber is near them, who offers the best dental services, and who they should go to when they need a lawyer. All of this is a complete about-face from just three years ago, when most people relied exclusively on search.”

LionBear.ai is an AI marketing agency focusing on assisting local businesses to get found on Google and recommended by ChatGPT. The brand is looking to provide new services to companies as the internet moves into a new era and audiences change their product and service search behaviors.

As an AI marketing agency, LionBear.ai works mainly on how businesses appear in AI-powered results. The team works on listings and references in tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and voice search.

The agency also automates customer review requests by text and email.

LionBear.ai recommends that local businesses combine their websites with AI marketing and automation, covering Google rankings, AI chatbot recommendations and follow-up.

For more information about LionBear.ai, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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