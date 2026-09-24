Goalsy App Launches With Home Workout Plans Built for Every Age and Fitness Level

KY5 Inc., the business behind the Goalsy fitness application, has announced the launch of its home workout app, designed to make guided training accessible regardless of age or experience level. The app is available on both iOS and Android and introduces a catalogue of low-impact and bodyweight workout formats, most of which require no equipment.

About the Goalsy App

Goalsy is built around the idea that a workout plan should adapt to the person, not the other way around. After a short goal-based quiz — Lose Weight, Tone Up, Build Strength, or Stay Active

— the app matches users with a 28-day plan drawn from programs including Wall Pilates, Military Calisthenics, Chair Yoga, Tai Chi, Indoor Walking, and the Flat Belly Program. Each session is short enough to fit into a break, with a catalogue of more than 200 workouts sorted by level, equipment, and duration.

New Goalsy Features Explained

The app groups its workout library by goal, energy level, and available time, with sessions organized under four fitness tracks: Beginners, 40+, 50+ and Advanced. Beginners start with short, guided sessions and simple moves, while the 40+ and 50+ tracks focus on joint-friendly toning and low-impact strength training. The Advanced track offers results-focused HIIT and calisthenics progressions. Alongside the workout library, Goalsy includes daily trackers for activity, steps, water intake, and calories, letting users follow their progress in one place. The app also marks completed days and streaks to help users stay consistent through the full 28-day plan.

“In our experience, the main reason people tell us they stop is that the plan doesn’t match their life — too long, too advanced, or it needs equipment they don’t have,” said Alina Atamanets, the Goalsy founder. “Goalsy removes those excuses: short sessions, no-equipment options, and a plan built around your actual goal and level.”

Availability

Goalsy is available now on iOS and Android. Access terms are listed on the App Store and Google Play product pages. The app is designed for daily use at home, with new programs added to the library on an ongoing basis.

The app is available to explore at Goalsy website , on the App Store , and on Google Play.

About Goalsy

KY5 Inc. is the company behind Goalsy, a home workout app available on iOS and Android. The app offers guided fitness plans for beginners, 40+, 50+ and advanced levels, from low-impact strength training to bodyweight calisthenics and core work, supported by daily activity, step, water, and calorie trackers.