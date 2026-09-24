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Lyca Mobile Unveils New Student-Focused Prepaid Plan at a Promotional Price of Just $5!

ByEthan Lin

Sep 24, 2026

Students in the US can now get a contract-free prepaid plan for just $5! 

 

A new prepaid plan from Lyca Mobile, one of the world’s largest MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators), is now available for purchase online. 

The $23 Unlimited International Plan is the latest in Lyca Mobile’s expansive list of affordable prepaid plans. The price of this no-contract plan has been slashed by 78%. 

For the first month, students only have to pay the discounted price of $5, instead of $23. 

The telecom giant, which has a notable presence in 16 countries, said that this plan was launched with the intention of giving students in the USA a mobile plan with all the essential benefits at an affordable price. 

New customers can get this student-focused plan from the website by visiting the dedicated page ($5 Unlimited International Plan | Lyca Mobile USA). This is an online-only offer and is not available for purchase in stores or other retail channels. 

Since Lyca Mobile works on a bring your own device (BYOD) model, customers are expected to ensure device compatibility before purchasing this plan. They also don’t have to submit proof of credit history or an SSN, as they pay upfront for the benefits they use for the next 30 days. 

Here’s what customers get with the $23 Unlimited International Plan: 

  • 8GB 5G Data 
  • Unlimited International Talk & Text to 100 Countries 
  • Unlimited National Talk & Text 
  • 8GB High-Speed Hotspot Data 
  • $5 International Roaming Credit 

Another great benefit of this student-friendly plan is that it can be purchased from any country. Customers who opt for eSIMs will get the activation QR code immediately. They can activate this prepaid plan the moment they land in the US. This eliminates the need to pay a premium for airport SIM cards and gets them a stable mobile connection with a US number as soon as they land in the country. 

Amid rising economic costs and back-to-school expenses, the incredibly low promotional price of $5 for the first month and the reasonable price of $23 afterwards make it one of the best budget-friendly student phone plans in the USA. 

According to Lyca Mobile, customers have the freedom to switch to one of their numerous prepaid phone plans after the initial 30-day period without paying any termination fees. 

For more information about available prepaid eSIM plans, please visit https://www.lycamobile.us

About Lyca Mobile US 

Lyca Mobile US is a mobile virtual network operator providing prepaid telecommunications services across the United States. The company offers a range of contract-free mobile plans that include data, voice, and messaging services, along with international calling options. Lyca Mobile US focuses on delivering accessible and flexible mobile solutions designed to meet the needs of diverse user segments, including individuals with cross-border communication requirements. 

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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