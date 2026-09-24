Maria Paz Chamorro Brings Colombian Talent to India and Turns Her International Platform into a Force for Purpose

Maria Paz Chamorro Mora, known professionally as Mapis Chamorro, is entering a new stage of international growth as Colombia’s representative,to be held in New Delhi, India, from November 14 to 22. Her participation will bring together fashion, communication and youth representation while delivering a clear message: opportunities gain real value when they are matched with preparation, discipline and social impact.

Behind the title and the photographs is a young woman from Bogota who continues to study, train and discover how to turn her talents into a voice of her own. For Maria Paz, traveling to India is not simply an opportunity to compete on an international stage. It means carrying with her the stories, joy and sensitivity of many young Colombian women who also dream of being heard.

A model, singer, pianist, content creator, athlete and youth ambassador, Maria Paz is building a multifaceted career in which image is not the destination, but a vehicle to inspire others. After representing Bogota and earning the national title of Miss Teen Universo Colombia 2026, she embraced the challenge of showcasing her country through authenticity, preparation and service.

Her preparation has been as varied as her interests. Between classes, athletic training, music rehearsals, photo sessions and community commitments, she has learned that meaningful growth often happens away from the spotlight. Consistency, the support of her family and a willingness to keep learning have become essential during a journey that is only beginning, yet already calls for maturity and a strong awareness of the example she hopes to set.

“It represents both an opportunity and a responsibility. I am living dreams that once seemed far away, but I understand that every door that opens requires greater preparation, discipline and humility. I want to represent Colombia authentically and show that my generation can dream big without losing its identity.”

During the international event, Maria Paz will take part in official press activities, photo sessions, red-carpet appearances, interviews and other engagements scheduled by the organization. The experience expands a journey that already includes editorial and photographic productions, media appearances, social projects and opportunities connected to the international fashion industry.

A Voice for a Generation Ready to Heal

Alongside her international participation, Maria Paz is introducing Young Women Empowered, a project created to support girls, teenagers and young women as they recognize emotional wounds, strengthen their identity and discover their value and purpose.

The project also grew from an honest conversation with her own generation. Maria Paz recognizes that many young women feel pressured to present a perfect life while quietly facing self-doubt, comparison and emotional pain. She therefore hopes to meet them with empathy, not from a position of superiority: to listen, share useful tools and remind them that asking for help, speaking about what hurts and beginning again are also forms of courage.

The initiative is a new-generation extension of Women Empowered, a movement founded by her mother, Zaidy Eliana Mora Quintero, with a presence across Colombia’s 32 departments and on five continents. With support from professionals, mentors and partners, the new project seeks to open conversations about rejection, insecurity, comparison, social pressure, family wounds and the fear of not being enough.

“I do not want to teach you how to look perfect. I want to help you heal so you can discover who you truly are.”

Young Women Empowered brings together spirit, mind and body, creating spaces for conversation and development where participants can rebuild a healthy identity. Its premise is clear: a young woman’s worth does not depend on a crown, physical appearance, social media or the approval of others.

Maria Paz’s commitment to service began within her family. From an early age, she was exposed to community-support initiatives and learned that receiving opportunities also means using them to benefit others. That vision complements her international education in Switzerland, athletic discipline and training in music, modeling and communication.

As she looks toward New Delhi, Maria Paz knows there will be gowns, cameras and unforgettable moments, but she hopes the public remembers something deeper than an image. She wants her participation to reflect a young, prepared and compassionate Colombia – one capable of stepping onto international stages without giving up its identity. Her greatest aspiration is to return with new experiences, partnerships and lessons that can strengthen the work she hopes to develop for girls and young women.