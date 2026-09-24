Wellesley Mazda Announces Dedicated Mazda Service Center for Wellesley-Area Drivers

Wellesley Mazda is highlighting its dedicated Mazda Service Center at 965 Worcester St. in Wellesley, Massachusetts, which provides maintenance and repair services for Mazda vehicles as well as service support for all makes and models.

The service department handles routine maintenance and automotive repairs, including oil changes, brake work, tire services and more complex repair needs. Wellesley Mazda says its service center is staffed by certified technicians and equipped with diagnostic equipment to support vehicle inspections and repairs.

Genuine Mazda Parts are an important component of the service operation. Wellesley Mazda states that its technicians use Genuine Mazda Parts and Value Products by Mazda, while its parts department maintains OEM components for vehicles across the Mazda lineup.

“Maintaining a Mazda with the appropriate service and parts can help owners stay on top of their vehicle’s ongoing maintenance needs,” said a representative of Wellesley Mazda. “Our service team gives customers access to Mazda-trained technicians, Genuine Mazda Parts and convenient online scheduling.”

Wellesley Mazda also provides an online appointment scheduler that allows customers to request service, receive appointment confirmations and review their service appointment history. The dealership’s service department is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The dealership’s service resources also connect customers with MyMazda, which can provide access to maintenance schedules, service history, service coupons, vehicle information and online dealer scheduling.

By offering service for Mazda vehicles alongside support for other makes and models, the Wellesley Mazda service center provides a range of maintenance and repair resources from its Wellesley location.

About Wellesley Mazda

Wellesley Mazda is located at 965 Worcester St., Wellesley, MA 02482. The dealership’s service and parts departments provide maintenance, repair and genuine Mazda parts support for local vehicle owners.

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