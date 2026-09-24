Tuscaloosa Chevrolet Announces Current Service and Parts Specials for Tuscaloosa-Area Drivers

Tuscaloosa Chevrolet has updated its current service and parts offerings, bringing together maintenance programs and manufacturer-related promotions covering tires, oil changes, brakes, batteries, filters and other vehicle service needs.

The dealership’s service and parts specials provide a central location for customers to review available promotions by service or product category. The current program includes both routine maintenance services and offers involving replacement components.

The service lineup includes a Tire Price Match Guarantee for eligible brands such as BFGoodrich, Bridgestone, Continental, Cooper, Firestone, General, Goodyear, Hankook, Kelly, Michelin, Pirelli and Uniroyal. The promotion is listed through December 31, 2026, subject to its eligibility requirements.

Other current listings cover ACDelco and GM Original Equipment maintenance products. These include oil changes and tire rotations, brake pads, batteries, cabin air filters, engine air filters and windshield wiper blades. Individual offers carry separate expiration dates and eligibility conditions.

The service and parts program also includes a $200 rebate on the purchase and installation of select GM Genuine Parts engines, transmissions and transfer cases. The offer is listed through September 30, 2026, with rebate submissions due by October 31, 2026.

“Routine maintenance can involve everything from an oil change or tire replacement to brakes, batteries, filters, and larger component repairs,” said a representative of Tuscaloosa Chevrolet. “Our current service and parts offers give customers several maintenance categories to review when planning their next visit.”

The dealership’s online service resources provide scheduling options alongside the current promotions. Offer availability can vary according to vehicle, product, installation requirements and other stated terms, with applicable taxes and exclusions also applying to individual offers.

The updated service program comes as vehicle owners continue to manage maintenance requirements ranging from scheduled services and wear items to replacement components. By organizing its current promotions by category, Tuscaloosa Chevrolet provides customers with a single resource for researching available service-related offers.

About Tuscaloosa Chevrolet, Inc.

Tuscaloosa Chevrolet is located in Cottondale, Alabama. The dealership offers new and used Chevrolet vehicles, financing, service, parts, maintenance resources and commercial vehicles for customers throughout Tuscaloosa and surrounding West Alabama communities.

﻿﻿