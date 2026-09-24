IFA 2026 Highlights New Directions in Smartphone Design, From iKKO MindOne to Detachable Cameras

Smartphone design may feel increasingly standardized, but IFA 2026 showed that manufacturers are still finding new ways to rethink the form of the device itself.

The event brought new products and technologies from across the consumer electronics industry to Berlin. Even in a mature smartphone market, some of the devices on display looked beyond the familiar formula.

A phone close to the size of a card, a concept device that nearly eliminates the black border around the display, and a rugged smartphone with a detachable action camera all appeared at the show.

Each takes on a different part of smartphone design, from portability and displays to mobile photography.

iKKO MindOne: A Card-Sized Smartphone With Android and iKKO AI OS

At Booth H25-169 in Hall 25, iKKO showcased MindOne and gave visitors the opportunity to try the device in person.

Unlike the tall shape of most smartphones today, MindOne has a compact, nearly square design close to the size of a card. Its compact size makes it easy to carry in a pocket or small bag and use with one hand.

MindOne runs Android alongside iKKO AI OS. Android handles familiar apps and everyday phone use, while iKKO AI OS brings tools such as AI Notes and AI Translation into one place. Users can switch between the two systems by holding the physical button on the upper-left side of the device.

AI Notes can turn spoken content into text and organize key information for meetings and conversations. AI Translation is designed for conversations across languages.

MindOne also features a 50MP Sony camera that can flip 180 degrees. The same camera handles regular photography, selfies and video, while the flip design opens up different shooting angles, including tabletop photography and low-angle shots.

For connectivity, MindOne offers Nano SIM, vSIM and NovaLink. Nano SIM supports conventional calls, texts and mobile data. vSIM provides mobile data across more than 220 supported countries and regions, while NovaLink provides connectivity for supported AI tools within iKKO AI OS.

The result is a phone that keeps familiar smartphone functions while fitting them into a much smaller form.

TECNO Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone: Pushing the Display to the Edge

Smartphone screen-to-body ratios have steadily increased over the years. Notches have given way to punch-hole cameras, while bezels on many modern devices have become barely noticeable.

At IFA 2026, TECNO pushed that idea further with its Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone, built around what the company describes as a “0mm display border.”

When viewing photos, videos or other content, the display appears to extend almost all the way to the physical edges of the device. The black border normally visible around a smartphone screen is significantly reduced, giving the front of the phone a more continuous appearance.

To achieve this, TECNO changed how the display module is installed. The OLED panel extends farther toward the edges, with parts of the display structure concealed beneath the mid-frame. The concept also uses a two-layer cover-glass structure, with the display module assembled from the rear of the device.

Bezels have been shrinking for years, but TECNO’s concept takes that trend close to its logical endpoint: a phone whose front is almost entirely screen.

RugOne Xsnap 7 Pro: Putting an Action Camera Inside a Smartphone

Rugged phones are usually designed around durability, large batteries and protection from the elements. At IFA 2026, RugOne took the category in a different direction with the Xsnap 7 Pro, a rugged smartphone with a detachable action camera built directly into its body.

The small camera module sits inside the back of the phone when not in use. Weighing 39 grams, it can be removed from the device and used independently or attached to helmets, handlebars, straps and other gear for hands-free recording.

The detachable camera can record video at up to 2.7K at 30fps with a 133-degree field of view. It also has 64GB of built-in storage and can record for up to 40 minutes on its own. Once returned to the phone, it can draw power from the Xsnap 7 Pro’s 9,300mAh battery.

The phone can also work with the detached camera for remote viewing and control. This allows users to position the camera away from the phone for different shooting angles or hands-free recording.

By building a removable action camera directly into the phone, RugOne turns part of the smartphone camera system into a separate device when needed. Instead of focusing only on higher camera specifications, the Xsnap 7 Pro changes how the camera itself can be used.

Smartphone Innovation Is Not Only About Bigger Screens and Higher Performance

The three devices take different approaches to smartphone design.

iKKO MindOne focuses on portability with a card-sized form factor, while its Android and iKKO AI OS setup separates everyday smartphone use from dedicated AI tools. TECNO pushes the display closer to the physical edges of the device, while RugOne turns part of the smartphone camera system into a detachable action camera.

None of these designs is necessarily a blueprint for the next generation of smartphones, but they show that even in a mature market, the physical form of the phone is still changing.

The value of these ideas ultimately depends on what they add to everyday use. A smaller device can be easier to carry, a nearly borderless display can make better use of the front surface, and a detachable camera can open up new possibilities for action shots and hands-free recording.

At IFA 2026, these three devices showed that smartphone design still has room to move in different directions.