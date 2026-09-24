Petersen CDJR Announces One-Owner Used Vehicle Inventory for Waupaca-Area Drivers

Petersen CDJR has highlighted its dedicated one-owner used vehicle inventory, providing a focused online resource for consumers researching used vehicles with a documented one-owner history.

The dedicated inventory separates one-owner vehicles from the dealership’s broader used vehicle selection, allowing shoppers to begin their research with ownership history as one of their search criteria. Individual listings provide vehicle-specific information such as model year, mileage, trim level, drivetrain, equipment, exterior color and other specifications.

The inventory represents multiple manufacturers and vehicle categories. Current and recent listings have included Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Honda, BMW, Genesis and other brands. The selection changes as vehicles are sold and additional inventory becomes available.

“Vehicle history is an important part of the research process for many used-vehicle shoppers,” said a representative of Petersen CDJR. “Our one-owner inventory gives customers a focused starting point for identifying vehicles with that ownership history and then comparing the details that matter to their individual driving needs.”

Body styles represented in the inventory can include SUVs, pickup trucks, sedans and other passenger vehicles. Recent listings have included models such as the Chevrolet Equinox, Hyundai Palisade, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Charger and Ram 1500, although specific vehicles vary with inventory.

Vehicle listings may also provide access to available vehicle-history information, including Carfax information and ownership details. Other listing information can include mileage, installed equipment, inspection details and applicable dealership programs. Features, coverage and other vehicle-specific information vary by individual listing.

For shoppers who do not find a suitable vehicle within the one-owner selection, Petersen CDJR’s broader used inventory provides additional makes, models, configurations and model years to research.

The dedicated online inventory gives consumers another way to narrow their initial vehicle research before contacting the dealership or visiting its Waupaca location.

About Petersen CDJR

Petersen CDJR is located in Waupaca, Wisconsin. The dealership offers new and used Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles, along with used vehicles from other manufacturers, financing, service, parts and vehicle ownership resources.

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