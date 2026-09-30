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White House Launches America.gov AI Chatbot With Google Gemini and Grok

ByJolyen

Sep 30, 2026

White House Launches America.gov AI Chatbot With Google Gemini and Grok

The White House has launched America.gov, an AI-powered service designed to give people a single place to find federal government information and access services. President Donald Trump announced the platform on Tuesday, while Google confirmed that its Gemini model is being used in the system.

U.S. Chief Design Officer Joe Gebbia also said Grok was used in developing the platform. Trump described America.gov as a single entry point intended to reduce the need for people to search across thousands of government websites.

America.gov Brings Government Services Into One Interface

According to the White House’s official launch announcement, users can communicate with America.gov in plain language, receive answers, and, where supported, complete government transactions. Trump also signed an executive order directing federal agencies to integrate with the platform.

Google separately confirmed its involvement and said Gemini is part of the technology supporting America.gov. The partnership comes as Google expands the use of Gemini for administrative tasks, including explaining government requirements and helping users understand public services.

The White House said America.gov is designed to provide current answers using official government information while preserving user privacy. The platform is intended to serve as a central digital entry point rather than requiring users to determine which federal agency or website handles a particular request.

AI Accuracy Matters for Government Information

The use of generative AI for government services also raises questions about accuracy because large language models can produce incorrect information. Such errors could matter when people use the service for tasks involving benefits, immigration documents, taxes, deadlines, or other federal requirements.

The White House describes America.gov as providing accurate and up-to-date answers, while Google has also emphasized the use of official sources when applying AI to government and civic information. Google’s existing Gemini tools already help users interpret areas such as taxes, licenses, social services, and other administrative processes.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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