Meta Launches Enterprise AI Platform and Hires MongoDB CEO CJ Desai to Lead It

Meta has launched Meta Enterprise Platform, a new business focused on bringing the company’s AI tools to corporate customers and developers. The company also hired MongoDB CEO Chirantan “CJ” Desai as Chief Enterprise Platform Officer to lead the initiative and report directly to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Meta said in its official announcement that the new platform will combine products including Muse, Meta Business Agent, Muse API, and Muse Code. The company plans to turn those tools into products and services that businesses can deploy in their own operations.

Meta Brings Muse and Other AI Tools to Businesses

The new enterprise business builds on Meta’s recent launch of Muse, its personal AI agent that can perform tasks such as managing projects, working across connected apps, and handling activities on a user’s behalf. Meta now plans to extend parts of that AI stack to businesses and developers.

Desai said Meta Enterprise Platform will focus on making Meta’s AI systems usable within companies for tasks related to growth, customer service, and business operations. He also said security and privacy would be incorporated into Meta’s enterprise products from the beginning.

Before joining Meta, Desai served as president and CEO of MongoDB. He previously led product and engineering at Cloudflare and spent nearly eight years at ServiceNow, including time as president and chief operating officer.

MongoDB Names Dev Ittycheria Interim CEO

MongoDB said Desai stepped down as president and CEO effective September 28 to take a senior role at Meta. The database software company appointed former CEO Dev Ittycheria as interim president and chief executive while its board searches for a permanent replacement.

Ittycheria previously led MongoDB from 2014 through 2025. During that period, the company said annual revenue increased from about $35 million to more than $2.3 billion.

MongoDB shares fell more than 17% following news of Desai’s departure. The company said its board has retained an executive search firm to assist with finding its next permanent CEO.

Meta said the enterprise initiative will draw on its AI models, agents, infrastructure, and existing relationships with businesses and advertisers. Zuckerberg described Meta Enterprise Platform as a new major business pillar for the company.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.