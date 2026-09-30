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McLarty Nissan of Little Rock Highlights Used Vehicles Priced Below $15,000 In Little Rock Arkansas

ByEthan Lin

Sep 30, 2026

McLarty Nissan of Little Rock is highlighting a dedicated selection of used vehicles priced below $15,000, creating a clearly defined inventory category for Central Arkansas shoppers searching for lower-priced cars, trucks, and SUVs.

The dealership’s online inventory system separates vehicles priced under $15,000 from its broader used-vehicle selection, allowing shoppers to begin their search with a specific price ceiling. The dedicated category is part of McLarty Nissan of Little Rock’s used-vehicle inventory and can be accessed online by customers researching available vehicles before visiting the dealership.

The current inventory across McLarty Nissan of Little Rock demonstrates the range of vehicle types that can appear in lower-priced used inventory. Recent inventory listings have included models such as the Nissan Rogue, Nissan Armada, Nissan Pathfinder, Chevrolet Malibu, Jeep Cherokee, Ford Explorer, and Chevrolet Equinox at prices below $15,000. Vehicle availability, mileage, condition, and pricing vary as inventory changes.

“Creating a dedicated under-$15,000 category gives shoppers a straightforward way to begin their vehicle search around a defined budget,” said a McLarty Nissan of Little Rock representative. “Because used inventory changes regularly, customers can use the online listing to identify available vehicles and then evaluate each vehicle based on its mileage, equipment, condition, and individual history.”

The dedicated category also reflects the broader role of used vehicles in the automotive market, where shoppers may compare different body styles, model years, brands, mileage levels, and equipment while working within a specific purchase budget.

McLarty Nissan of Little Rock’s broader used inventory includes Nissan vehicles as well as used cars, SUVs, and trucks from other manufacturers. The dealership also offers Certified Pre-Owned Nissan vehicles, used-vehicle specials, financing resources, trade-in services, and automotive service.

The dealership is located at 1 Colonel Glenn Plaza Dr. in Little Rock and serves drivers throughout the surrounding Central Arkansas area, including Little Rock, North Little Rock, Bryant, Maumelle, Benton, Sherwood, and Jacksonville.

The under-$15,000 inventory is available through the dealership’s online vehicle search, where shoppers can review individual listings and determine which vehicles currently meet their price requirements. Since used inventory is continually changing, specific models and prices may change as vehicles are sold and additional inventory is added.

About McLarty Nissan of Little Rock

McLarty Nissan of Little Rock is a Nissan dealership in Little Rock, Arkansas. The dealership offers new Nissan vehicles, used vehicles, Certified Pre-Owned Nissan models, automotive service, parts, financing, trade-in services, and vehicle specials.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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