KEMIMOTO Turns Rider Conversations Into Product Insights at 2026 Sand Sports Super Show

KEMIMOTO, a powersports accessories brand serving UTV, ATV, golf cart and motorcycle users, concluded its participation in the 2026 DRT Motorsports Sand Sports Super Show, powered by RPM. The event was held Sept. 18-20 at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California.

Across the three-day show, the KEMIMOTO booth welcomed more than 500 visitors, collected more than 20 product suggestions and opened discussions with approximately 10 prospective dealers. Staff members demonstrated audio and lighting accessories while speaking directly with riders about how the products would connect, fit and perform on their vehicles.

Specific Questions Reveal What Riders Need

Some visitors told the team they had previously purchased KEMIMOTO products and viewed the company as a professional UTV accessories brand. Their follow-up questions quickly moved from general interest to practical buying considerations.

The whipless flagpole lighting display drew questions about lighting range, lumen output and available lengths. At the audio display, visitors asked about Bluetooth and AUX connections, whether multiple units could be linked, water-resistance ratings and compatibility with specific UTV, ATV, golf cart and motorcycle models.

“Some visitors already knew KEMIMOTO as a UTV accessories brand, but the most useful conversations were about the details that shape a buying decision: fitment, connection options, light output and durability,” said Typing, vice president of KEMIMOTO. “We will use that feedback to improve product information and guide future development.”

KEMIMOTO also demonstrated app-based control across selected compatible audio and RGB lighting products. Visitors could listen to the audio systems, see connected accessories operating together and ask staff how a setup could be configured for their own vehicle. Several attendees placed orders at the booth after the live demonstrations.

From Booth Conversations to Clearer Product Support

Following the show, KEMIMOTO plans to review the questions and suggestions collected in Costa Mesa. The company will focus on clearer fitment guidance, connection instructions, product specifications and explanations of performance in outdoor conditions, while continuing to use trade shows and community events as direct feedback channels.

The approach reflects KEMIMOTO’s goal of acting as a practical partner to the rider community. By listening to the questions users ask before and after a purchase, the company aims to make its products easier to evaluate, install and use in real-world settings.

For more information about KEMIMOTO products and community activities, visit https://www.kemimoto.com and follow KEMIMOTO through its official social media channels.

About KEMIMOTO

KEMIMOTO develops aftermarket accessories for UTVs, ATVs, golf carts, motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. Its product catalog includes audio, lighting, comfort, storage and utility accessories available through the KEMIMOTO website, major online marketplaces and dealer channels. The company uses rider feedback, product testing and direct community engagement to inform product and service improvements.