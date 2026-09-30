Nashville Computer, Inc. Recognized by MSP Titans of the Industry as 2026 Awards Finalist, “Veteran Owned/ Led” Category

Nashville, TN – Nashville Computer, Inc. (NCI) has been named a finalist in the 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards, a recognition acknowledging excellence and leadership in the Managed Service Provider Industry.

This honor places NCI among a select group of top-performing MSPs who are redefining what it means to be a trusted technology partner. The nomination celebrates the work they do every day: solving tough problems, building client trust, and helping businesses stay productive, protected, and prepared for what’s next amid the increasingly difficult and ever-changing technology landscape.

“I’m proud of this one, but not just about me; it’s about the dedication and commitment of the team,” said Charles Henson, CEO and owner of Nashville Computer, Inc. “At Nashville Computer, we’ve never been interested in just putting out fires. We prevent them. And we don’t stop at managing technology; we use it to help our clients grow and succeed. This finalist recognition tells me the long hours, the hard decisions, and the constant investment in training are paying off for the people we serve.”

The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards highlights those MSPs who lead with innovation, client success, and forward-thinking service models. Finalists are selected through a competitive review process, examining everything from business growth and client outcomes to innovation, and overall impact in the MSP community and the clients they serve.

Winners will be announced at the 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards on December 9, 2026, at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. “Seeing the other names on this list is humbling — these are some of the best in the business, and we’re proud to be recognized among them,” said Henson. “But what means the most to me is what this says to our clients. It tells them the partnership they’ve placed in us is paying off. We set out to deliver I.T. support that’s secure, smart, and strategic — support that actually moves the needle for their business — and this nomination tells us we’re doing exactly that.” NCI has been named a finalist in the “Veteran Owned/ Led” Category.

For more information about NCI, visit their site: nashvillecomputer.com

About Nashville Computer, Inc.

Nashville Computer, Inc. (NCI) is a full-service technology solutions provider that has helped small to mid-sized businesses and nonprofits get more from their technology since 1988. The company serves organizations across the U.S, with offices in Brentwood, TN, Commerce, MI, and Marietta, GA. NCI’s specialties include managed I.T. services, remote I.T. support and help desk, I.T. consulting, cybersecurity, compliance, VoIP phone systems, and custom AI tools that automate work and sharpen decision-making. What sets NCI apart is its people: a longstanding team — several members with 20+ years of tenure — who answer the phone live, skip the “geek speak”, and take personal ownership of every issue. Each solution is built around the client’s specific needs, goals, and budget rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, with cybersecurity treated as non-negotiable in every instance. The result for clients is less time fighting technology fires and more time focused on running and growing the business they’ve built.

Charles Henson Bio

Charles Henson is the owner of both Nashville Computer, Inc., a leading Cybersecurity and I.T. managed services firm, and SIREN Security, an Incident Response and Compliance as a Service business. He is a security-focused thought leader whose two books, “MSSP Playbook” and “Surviving the FTC Safeguards Rule” achieved International Best-Seller status. Charles recently gained recognition for his cyber-consulting role in the Amazon Prime movie “Cybercrime: Fallout”. An International Award-Winning speaker who is frequently featured in industry publications as an expert authority, Charles’ insights have earned him a cover feature with “ChannelPro Magazine”. He has presented at numerous industry conferences and I.T. venues from Dubai, Canada, as well as across the United States, known as a highly sought-after speaker. For more information about requesting Charles Henson as a guest speaker, or about Nashville Computer, Inc. Or SIREN Security’s services, please call: (615) 270-6079.

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