SiMa.ai Raises $150 Million at $1.45 Billion Valuation for Physical AI Chips

SiMa.ai has raised $150 million in Series C funding at a $1.45 billion valuation as it develops chips and software for running AI directly on robots, drones, vehicles, cameras, and other physical devices. The round brings the startup’s total funding to $500 million.

Fidelity Management & Research Company and Amplify co-led the financing, with participation from Alter Venture Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Maverick Capital, +ND Capital, Point72, and StepStone Group. AllianceBernstein, Baron Capital, J.P. Morgan, and the State of Michigan also joined as new investors, according to the company’s Series C announcement.

Founded in 2018 by Krishna Rangasayee, previously chief operating officer at chipmaker Groq, SiMa.ai builds energy-efficient processors that allow AI workloads to run locally instead of repeatedly sending data to the cloud. The company is targeting applications that require low latency and limited power consumption, including humanoid robots, autonomous systems, automotive systems, and drones.

Funding Will Support Next-Generation Hardware

SiMa.ai plans to use the funding to expand its Palette Neat software environment and develop its next generation of physical AI hardware. The company said the planned hardware will deliver up to 1,000 dense TOPS of compute and include machine learning intellectual property, chiplets, and systems-on-chip, with availability targeted for the first half of 2028.

The startup positions its hardware as a lower-power and lower-cost alternative to GPUs commonly used for AI workloads. Its current Gen 2 platform combines its Palette Neat software with MLSoC silicon designed for applications such as robotics, automotive systems, and drones.

SiMa.ai said its revenue quadrupled year over year between 2024 and 2025 and continued growing in 2026. Its customer and partner network includes Bosch, Emerson, Micron, Synopsys, TRUMPF, AVerMedia, and several other technology and industrial companies.

The Series C follows an $85 million Series B completed in July 2025, which valued SiMa.ai at about $960 million, according to PitchBook. The latest round raises that valuation to $1.45 billion.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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