EXEED Sponsors the Davis Cup Morocco Leg, with Three Star Models Appearing at Rabat’s Courts

The 2026 Davis Cup World Group Qualifiers took place on September 19–20 on the clay courts of the USCM Club in Rabat, Morocco. Host nation Morocco defeated Nigeria 4-0 in a clean sweep, securing its spot in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs scheduled for February 2027. As an official sponsor of the 2026 Davis Cup, EXEED showcased three flagship models — the EXLANTIX ET, EXLANTIX ES and EXEED RX — in a dedicated display zone. The EXLANTIX ET also acted as the official shuttle vehicle for the event.

EXEED signed on as an official sponsor for the 2026 Davis Cup Morocco leg in early 2026. This partnership stems from the alignment between EXEED’s brand ethos of daring to exceed limits and the Davis Cup’s century-long competitive spirit of pursuing victory and fighting until the final point. Built around the partnership theme “Born To Win”, EXEED has forged deep ties with this world-class tournament synonymous with performance, excellence and prestige. The brand is presenting its technological prowess and premium positioning of “Tech-Driven Luxury” to tennis fans across the globe.

Since entering the Moroccan market in February this year, EXEED has partnered with leading local automotive group M-AUTOMOTIV to launch a flagship showroom on Boulevard El Massira in Casablanca. It has established a service network backed by 27 sales outlets nationwide and a professional service team of over 650 employees. Following the sequential launches of the RX and VX models, the brand has recorded month-on-month sales growth for four consecutive months. In May, EXEED participated as an official partner at Morocco’s Caftan Week and CASA FASHION SHOW. It also capitalized on the World Cup occasion to roll out the “To What Comes Next” FAN ZONE viewing experience in Casablanca, integrating product experiences into local high-end cultural and sporting scenes.

As the Davis Cup competition gathers momentum, EXEED’s premium local brand story continues to build traction. Moving forward, EXEED will collaborate with CASA MUSIC SHOW, LEILA HADIOUI and UNFORGETTABLE SHOW to host a series of gala and cultural events. Leveraging touchpoints including music, fashion and art, the brand will bring “Tech-Driven Luxury” to more audiences. In October, the 2026 EXEED International User Summit will be held at EXEED’s headquarters in China. AiMOGA robot, the brand’s intelligent ecosystem partner, will also make an appearance, kicking off the next chapter of high-level technological exchanges for global users and partners.

From the tennis court to performance stages, from brand showrooms to the International User Summit, EXEED translates cutting-edge technology into tangible, immersive and resonant experiences. Every racket swing at the Davis Cup embodies the pursuit of victory; every EXEED appearance marks an exploration of luxury’s boundaries. Tournaments draw to a close, yet the drive to surpass never fades. EXEED’s “Born For More” story is traveling from Morocco toward an ever wider world.