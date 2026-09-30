EXEED to Unveil Nearly 20 Green Technology and Ecosystem Innovations at 2026 International User Summit

EXEED will unveil nearly 20 green technology and cross-industry ecosystem innovations during the 2026 EXEED International User Summit, taking place from October 18 to 24 in China.

The planned showcases will focus on new energy mobility, intelligent technology applications and ecosystem experiences, giving users, media and industry partners a closer look at EXEED’s latest developments across electrification, AI and future mobility scenarios.

Centered on ecosystem, technology and convergence, this year’s Summit will feature product, technology and interactive demonstrations designed to show how EXEED is connecting vehicles with intelligent services and broader mobility experiences.

Green Technology Expands Across New Energy Mobility

EXEED continues to expand its lineup of plug-in hybrid, range-extended and pure electric vehicles, providing different new energy mobility options for customers across global markets.

At the Summit, the company will present new energy technologies and application scenarios designed to demonstrate how improvements in energy efficiency and electrification can contribute to lower-carbon mobility.

The demonstrations will form part of EXEED’s wider presentation of how new energy technologies can support the development of more efficient and sustainable mobility experiences.

Rather than focusing only on individual vehicle technologies, the Summit will also show how electrified mobility can connect with intelligent systems and other parts of the user’s daily environment.

Intelligent Technology Extends Beyond the Vehicle

AI will form another major part of the Summit program.

More than 3,000 units of AiMOGA, EXEED’s embodied AI humanoid robot, have been delivered across more than 60 countries and regions, covering over 100 use cases.

The technology has been applied across areas including smart manufacturing, commercial services and home scenarios, reflecting EXEED’s efforts to connect intelligent technology with mobility and everyday life.

During the Summit, EXEED will create an immersive interactive area featuring AI-powered cockpits, human-machine collaboration and future mobility applications.

The company will also present additional technologies demonstrating how intelligent systems can work alongside new energy mobility in practical user scenarios.

These presentations are intended to give attendees a more direct view of how EXEED is developing a technology ecosystem that extends beyond the vehicle itself.

Green Mobility Moves Into Everyday User Scenarios

The Summit will also place emphasis on how sustainable mobility can become part of everyday user experiences.

As part of the program, EXEED will hold its Ride Green Life activity with user representatives and ecosystem partners from different markets.

The activity will focus on low-carbon mobility and user participation, reflecting the company’s approach to connecting product development with broader lifestyle scenarios.

Other elements of the Summit will include the presentation of EXEED’s new design language, dynamic performance experiences at Zhejiang International Circuit, technology showcases and exchanges involving global users and ecosystem partners.

Together, the activities will provide a wider view of how EXEED is combining new energy vehicles, intelligent technologies and user-centered ecosystem development.

Nearly 20 Innovations to Be Presented During the Summit

The nearly 20 planned technology and ecosystem showcases will be introduced throughout the October program.

The presentations will cover developments across new energy mobility, intelligent cockpits, embodied AI, human-machine interaction and cross-industry ecosystem applications.

By bringing these areas together in one program, EXEED aims to demonstrate how its technology strategy is expanding from individual vehicle functions toward a connected mobility ecosystem.

The 2026 EXEED International User Summit will run from October 18 to 24 in China.

For more information about EXEED and its latest developments, visit the company’s official website.