Uhura Bionics Builds Wearable Voice Device That Lets Laryngectomees Speak With Emotion

Uhura Bionics is developing a wearable device that allows people who have lost their larynx to speak with intonation and emotion without surgery. Founder Konrad Zieliński, who lost his own voice to cancer, created the company after researching bionic systems for laryngectomees during his PhD at the University of Warsaw.

Traditional options include handheld electronic speaking devices, which can produce flat or robotic speech, and surgically implanted voice prostheses that require ongoing maintenance. Zieliński wanted a noninvasive alternative that could support speech as well as laughter, shouting, and singing.

Whitney Adds Emotion and Intonation to Speech

Zieliński founded Uhura Bionics in 2023. The startup currently offers two wearable devices, including a higher-end model called Whitney, named after singer Whitney Houston.

Uhura says Whitney can be individually calibrated and is designed to produce more natural intonation and emotional variation. The company is also working on higher-pitched voice options for women and additional personalization so users do not all sound alike.

Zieliński said he wants the technology to become an everyday aid for laryngectomees, similar to how glasses are used by people with impaired vision. Speaking through the device, he said he was satisfied that it restored an emotional layer to his voice, though the output still carries a slight electronic quality.

The company’s current product information says Whitney is in late-stage testing, with a launch planned for late 2026. Uhura has also said the device is intended to support functions beyond ordinary speech, including quiet conversation and singing.

Medical Device Classification Could Reduce User Costs

Uhura currently sells its products as wellness devices, meaning users pay the full cost themselves. The basic model costs $500, while Whitney costs $1,500.

The startup is seeking Class I medical device classification in Europe and later in the United States. Zieliński said that status could allow users to receive partial reimbursement through health insurance.

He estimates the market for devices serving laryngectomees at roughly $2 billion, with potential expansion to people with other speech disorders. Competitors include medical device company Atos Medical and startup Laronix.

Uhura Bionics has been selected for TechCrunch Disrupt 2026’s Startup Battlefield 200. The company has also announced that Zieliński will demonstrate Whitney during SF Tech Week on October 7 by singing live onstage in San Francisco.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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