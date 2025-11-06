Bipartisan Bill Would Require Companies to Report Job Losses Caused by AI

US Senators Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) have introduced a bipartisan proposal that would require companies and federal agencies to report any job cuts linked to artificial intelligence or automation. The measure, called the AI-Related Job Impacts Clarity Act, aims to provide policymakers with concrete data on how AI is reshaping the workforce.

In announcing the bill on Wednesday, Warner said it would “finally give us a clear picture of AI’s impact on the workforce — what jobs are being eliminated, which workers are being retrained, and where new opportunities are emerging.” He added that such information is crucial to ensure AI “drives opportunity instead of leaving workers behind.”

Under the proposal, both public and private sector organizations would be required to submit quarterly reports to the Department of Labor detailing any positions lost due to AI-driven automation, as well as new hiring or retraining initiatives tied to AI deployment. The department would then publish a quarterly report analyzing the net impact of AI on employment, which would be made publicly available online.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns from both parties about AI’s potential to displace large segments of the workforce. Axios reported that both Warner and Hawley were influenced by comments from Anthropic’s CEO, who warned that AI “could wipe out half of all entry-level white-collar jobs.” Hawley said Americans “need to have an accurate understanding of how AI is affecting our workforce, so we can ensure that AI works for the people, not the other way around.”

The issue has gained urgency as several major tech firms have implemented mass layoffs alongside AI expansion. Amazon recently announced cuts affecting 14,000 jobs, a number that could reach 30,000 next year. CEO Andy Jassy said the layoffs stemmed from cultural changes rather than automation, though Beth Galetti, Amazon’s head of HR, cited AI as a key driver of industry transformation. In an internal memo, she wrote that AI is “the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the internet, enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before.”

Similarly, Meta cut 600 roles in its AI division last month, following extensive recruitment of specialists from competing firms.

While the bill highlights bipartisan concern over AI’s social and economic consequences, it arrives during a congressional funding dispute that has left parts of the US government temporarily shut down, potentially delaying legislative progress.

Featured image credits: Picpedia

