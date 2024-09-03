CryptoHunter World raises $2.8 million USD from leading venture capital firms to bring innovative into Web 3.0

CryptoHunter World, the world’s first hybrid gaming service, has successfully completed a $2.8 million USD private sale round. Supported by leading venture capital firms, including IOST, HG Ventures, Mindfulness Capital, Bigcandle Capital, Web3Wave, and Layer-OTC, this fundraising marks a major step toward bringing the groundbreaking blockchain-based collectible RPG into the Web 3.0 space.

A Major Milestone for CryptoHunter World

The private sale round attracted the attention of key investors in the blockchain and gaming sectors. These firms are backing CryptoHunter World’s mission to create an engaging and interactive gaming experience that merges the virtual and real world through a GPS-powered system. The new funds will accelerate the development of its revolutionary RPG, which motivates players to stay active while engaging with the game’s rich, collectible universe.

A spokesperson from HG Ventures expressed their excitement: “CryptoHunter World is changing the landscape of blockchain gaming by integrating unique mechanics. We’re excited to support their vision of combining physical movement with digital rewards, providing both an immersive and healthier gaming experience for players worldwide.”

CryptoHunter World offers an unprecedented gaming experience, where players (known as “Hunters”) can explore their physical surroundings to encounter, collect, and battle Cryptids, digital creatures that form the core of the game. By integrating GPS-based technology.

The game features two modes: Adventure Mode for free users, and Hunter Mode for blockchain-savvy players. Adventure Mode allows users to enjoy the gameplay and collect Cryptids without blockchain rewards, while Hunter Mode leverages NFTs and GPS to reward players with tokens based on their movement, travel distance, and battles with Cryptids. This innovative combination of gaming and real-life activity introduces a fresh way for players to earn rewards while staying active.

Pioneering Blockchain-Based RPG Gameplay

CryptoHunter World’s unique gameplay revolves around its collectible RPG mechanics, where players go on adventures with Cryptids, encountering countless challenges, forming alliances, and engaging in strategic battles. By tokenizing in-game items and characters, CryptoHunter World gives players full ownership of their assets through blockchain technology.

The game’s dynamic economy is built on fair participation, incentivizing players to be more active in the real world while enjoying rewards within the game. By preventing fraud through its GPS-based tracking, CryptoHunter World ensures that its economy remains stable and sustainable for all players.

Future of CryptoHunter World

CryptoHunter World’s closed beta service is slated for release between September and October, with ongoing updates and news to be shared with the community via its media channels. This beta will provide a glimpse of the groundbreaking combination of GPS, blockchain, and RPG mechanics, while also laying the groundwork for future developments and partnerships.

With this recent funding and strong venture capital backing, CryptoHunter World is positioned to be a leader in the Web 3.0 gaming space, merging fitness, gaming, and blockchain technology in an entirely new way.

Investors involved in the round include:

IOST, HG Ventures, Mindfulness Capital, Bigcandle Capital, Web3Wave, and Layer-OTC

