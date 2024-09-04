Investigation Launched by South Korea into Telegram’s Role in Deepfake Distribution

South Korean police have initiated an investigation into Telegram to determine whether the encrypted messaging app has played a role in the distribution of sexually explicit deepfake content, as reported by Yonhap news agency. The inquiry, confirmed by the head of the National Office of Investigation, responds to growing public and political outrage over digital deepfake pornography featuring South Korean women. Such content is frequently found in Telegram chatrooms, according to local media reports.

The investigation marks a significant escalation beyond earlier remarks made by National Police Agency Commissioner Cho Ji-ho. Earlier on Monday, Cho mentioned that his agency was considering whether to pursue investigations into secure messaging apps, potentially charging them with abetting crimes. The current probe by South Korean authorities aligns with a broader global focus on online sex crimes, coinciding with a French investigation into Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, regarding alleged organized crime activities on the platform.

While South Korea has pledged a crackdown on sexually exploitative deepfake crimes, law enforcement officials acknowledge the complexities and prolonged nature of investigating secure messaging platforms like Telegram. Despite these challenges, authorities are moving forward with their efforts. In response to concerns, Telegram has stated that it actively moderates harmful content on its platform, including illegal pornography.

According to a 2023 report by Security Hero, a U.S. startup specializing in identity theft protection, South Korea is the country most affected by deepfake pornography. The report indicates that South Korean singers and actresses make up 53% of the individuals depicted in such deepfakes globally. South Korean police have noted a significant increase in deepfake sex crime cases, with 297 reported so far this year, compared to 156 in all of 2021. Most of the victims and perpetrators involved in these cases are teenagers.

In addition to urging social media companies to cooperate more actively in deleting and blocking harmful content, South Korea’s media regulator has sought regular collaboration with French authorities to address Telegram-related issues and establish direct communication channels with the platform. Furthermore, the South Korean government announced plans last Friday to introduce stricter laws that would criminalize the purchase or viewing of sexually exploitative deepfakes.

Featured Image courtesy of Free Malaysia Today

