Detained Binance Executive Seeks New Bail Amid Health Concerns

The trial of Tigran Gambaryan, a Binance executive currently detained in Nigeria, resumed on September 2, 2024. As the proceedings continue, Gambaryan’s legal team has filed a renewed motion for bail, highlighting the executive’s rapidly declining health as a central concern.

Health Concerns at the Forefront

Gambaryan’s attorneys presented evidence suggesting his health has significantly deteriorated, necessitating immediate medical intervention, specifically surgery. However, this plea faced immediate opposition from lawyers representing Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who contested the claims of Gambaryan’s poor health.

Despite the government’s stance, medical records submitted to the court by the regulator’s counsel confirmed the need for surgical procedures, contradicting the EFCC’s argument. These records, however, are reportedly incomplete, lacking essential documents such as MRI images, which have not been produced by prison officials for several months.

Family and Legal Hurdles

The situation is exacerbated by the restrictions faced by Gambaryan’s legal team, who have reportedly been denied access to him at various times, either due to bureaucratic barriers or his worsening health. Gambaryan’s wife, Yuki, expressed deep concern regarding the Nigerian authorities’ denial of her husband’s health issues:

“The truth is that the prison has withheld his medical records for months, and even the partial records they finally released today say that Tigran needs surgery,” she stated in a communication to Cointelegraph.

The case has caught the attention of not only the local judiciary but also international observers and lawmakers. In July, a Kuje Correctional Centre doctor was issued an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court and provide a full medical report on Gambaryan. This lack of cooperation from medical personnel has only intensified scrutiny over the handling of his detention.

Adding a political dimension to the case, Georgia Congressman Rich McCormick has taken steps to frame Gambaryan’s detention as a potential hostage situation. McCormick introduced a resolution in the U.S. Congress characterizing the detention as wrongful and pressing for all possible resources to be used to secure Gambaryan’s release.

Industry and Humanitarian Backlash

The handling of Gambaryan’s health and legal rights has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, including industry executives, humanitarian organizations, and other American legislators. They have collectively escalated calls for his immediate release, citing violations of human and legal rights.

Date Event Sept 2, 2024 Trial resumed, new bail motion filed citing health concerns. July 2024 Arrest warrant issued against correctional centre doctor. Early 2024 Initial detention and subsequent denial of health claims by EFCC. Ongoing International calls for release and legislative attention in the U.S.

Tigran Gambaryan’s ongoing detention amidst deteriorating health and contested legal battles highlights significant concerns regarding the treatment of foreign nationals and the transparency of legal processes in international jurisdictions. As the next hearing on September 4, 2024, approaches, all eyes will be on the Nigerian judiciary to address these pressing health and legal concerns responsibly.

The case of Gambaryan is not just a legal battle but has evolved into a litmus test for the effectiveness of international advocacy and diplomatic interventions in securing justice for detained individuals abroad.

As the situation unfolds, the global community remains vigilant, hoping for a resolution that respects human rights and legal standards.

Featured image credit: Freepik

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR