World’s First Jet-Powered Humanoid Robot Developed in Italy

A jet-powered humanoid robot, named iRonCub3, developed by researchers at the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT), is capturing attention for its ability to fly using four jet engines. This robot, inspired by characters like Iron Man and Astro Boy, represents a technological breakthrough, featuring two jet engines mounted on its back and two on its arms, enabling it to achieve airborne stability and high-speed maneuverability.

Achieving stable flight and handling extreme temperatures are significant challenges for iRonCub3. The robot’s propulsion system can produce over 1,000 newtons of thrust, with exhaust temperatures exceeding 600 degrees Celsius. To manage stability during flight, iRonCub3 is equipped with advanced control algorithms that continuously adjust its position and altitude. To withstand the intense heat, the latest prototype includes a titanium spine and additional heat-resistant components, distinguishing it from earlier versions.

Weighing approximately 70 kilograms, iRonCub3 has shown promising results in hovering flights, although more development is needed to ensure complete stability and reliability under various conditions. Researchers believe that future iterations of such robots could perform public utility tasks, such as aiding rescue operations during natural disasters or accessing areas temporarily unreachable by humans.

Featured Image courtesy of Free Malaysia Today

