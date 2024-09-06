Volkswagen Brings ChatGPT Voice Assistant to U.S. Vehicles

Volkswagen is set to introduce its AI-powered ChatGPT voice assistant to vehicles sold in the United States, starting September 6, 2024.

This new feature, known as Plus Speech, will initially be available in select 2025 Jetta and Jetta GLI models and the 2024 ID.4 equipped with an 82-kWh battery. The German automaker had announced its plans to integrate this technology in January at CES 2024, but the U.S. market was excluded from the initial rollout.

The ChatGPT-integrated voice assistant will utilize Cerence’s Chat Pro product and a large language model from OpenAI, combining locally processed natural language capabilities with cloud-based responses. For instance, basic requests, like adjusting air conditioning, can be processed locally by Volkswagen’s IDA assistant. In contrast, more complex queries, such as restaurant recommendations or storytelling, will be managed by the AI chatbot, leveraging cloud resources.

Availability and Subscription Details

Volkswagen’s rollout strategy includes a subscription requirement for accessing Plus Speech. Models like the ID.4 and ID. Buzz will come with three years of complimentary access to the service, while other 2025 models will offer it as they become available. Notably, the 2025 GTI, Golf R, and Tiguan will also feature a one-year free subscription, whereas owners of the Jetta, Jetta GLI, and Taos will need to subscribe independently. Meanwhile, the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models are expected to receive ChatGPT integration in 2026.

The announcement marks a significant step for Volkswagen’s in-car AI capabilities, moving beyond basic commands to more dynamic interactions powered by OpenAI’s chatbot and Cerence technology. The integration will allow drivers to interact with the vehicle in more versatile ways, enhancing the driving experience with tailored responses and intelligent assistance.

Featured Image courtesy of Volkswagen Group

