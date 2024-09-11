DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

AMD prioritizes AI over high-end gaming graphics cards

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 11, 2024

AMD prioritizes AI over high-end gaming graphics cards

AMD has shifted its focus toward AI chips, deprioritizing flagship gaming GPUs in favor of a broader business strategy. The company’s new approach will merge its RDNA gaming graphics and CNDA data center efforts into a unified architecture called “UDNA,” primarily targeting the AI market. AMD’s computing and graphics leader, Jack Huynh, emphasized that the priority is building market share at lower price points in gaming, rather than competing with Nvidia’s top-tier GPUs. Huynh explained that without substantial market penetration, developers are less inclined to optimize for AMD hardware, making scale critical to the company’s strategy.

AMD’s intention to dominate the AI data center space reflects a shift in focus, with the company aiming to expand its market share through EPYC CPUs and top-performing data center GPUs. Huynh reaffirmed the importance of gaming to AMD, but noted that the company’s current emphasis is on AI technologies due to market demand.

This pivot mirrors the strategy of Nvidia, which has also increasingly focused on AI chips over gaming GPUs. Both companies have accelerated their product cycles, releasing new silicon architectures at a faster pace to keep up with AI-driven innovations. However, the shift in focus has come at the cost of delaying consumer GPUs, with Nvidia also potentially favoring data center markets due to their higher profitability.

While AMD is pursuing this new direction, Huynh suggested that AMD’s efforts in value-oriented GPUs could still appeal to gamers, especially as the price-performance ratio of GPUs has become a growing concern.

Featured Image courtesy of TechNews

Follow us for more updates on AMD.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Parent Heating & Cooling Celebrates Nearly 40 Years of Serving Ottawa
Sep 11, 2024 Ethan Lin
Polaris Dawn Sets Out for First-Ever Civilian Spacewalk
Sep 11, 2024 Hilary Ong
Kamala Harris Baits Trump on Rally Crowd Size, Prompting Outburst
Sep 11, 2024 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801