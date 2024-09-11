Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro Set to Launch in November at $700

Sony has officially announced the PlayStation 5 Pro, priced at $700 and set to launch on November 7. The upgraded console promises up to 45% faster rendering, addressing a common issue players face when choosing between high image quality and smooth frame rates. However, with the base console missing a pre-installed optical drive, which must be purchased separately for $79, some consumers may question its overall value.

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 Pro will open on September 26. It will come equipped with a 2 TB SSD, but, similar to past models like the PlayStation 4 Pro, it will play the same games as the original PS5—only with significantly better performance. The Pro model is aimed at eliminating the need for players to choose between frame rate and visual quality, a dilemma seen in many PlayStation 5 titles.

During a presentation, PlayStation architect Mark Cerny highlighted the preference of most players for frame rates over visual quality, with about 75% of gamers opting for smoother gameplay over higher-resolution graphics. The PS5 Pro aims to bridge this gap by delivering consistent high frame rates without compromising image fidelity.

The technical specifications show a substantial leap in power. The PS5 Pro is equipped with a 45% increase in rendering capabilities, achieved through a 67% boost in compute units and 28% faster memory. Ray tracing, a feature that enhances lighting and reflection effects in games, is reported to be two to three times faster, likely due to anticipated advancements in AMD’s RDNA 4 graphics technology.

Sony also introduced PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-powered technology similar to Nvidia’s DLSS, which upscales images from lower resolutions to improve performance without sacrificing visual quality.

Several upcoming and existing games will be updated to take full advantage of the PS5 Pro’s enhanced capabilities. This list includes popular titles such as:

Sony showcased gameplay footage from The Last of Us Part II, highlighting a more balanced experience between visuals and frame rate. The company also confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy and Gran Turismo 7 will feature improved ray tracing during gameplay, enhancing their visual presentation.

Beyond game-specific updates, Sony has integrated features such as Game Boost and Enhanced Image Quality. Game Boost will help all PS4 and PS5 titles maintain their original frame rates more consistently, while Enhanced Image Quality will upgrade the resolution of PS4 games, although Sony has not released detailed specifics on this feature.

Other technical advancements in the PS5 Pro include support for Wi-Fi 7 and 8K resolution. Notably, Sony removed the 8K sticker from the original PS5 packaging earlier this year, raising questions about the console’s practical 8K performance.

