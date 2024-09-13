Apple Supplier Jabil Creates 5,000 Jobs with South India Investment

Apple supplier Jabil is investing approximately 20 billion rupees ($238.2 million) to establish a new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, India, according to a statement from the state’s industries minister, T R B Rajaa. The plant will be located near the city of Trichy, and this expansion is expected to generate around 5,000 new jobs. The announcement follows an agreement signed in Chicago, with the investment aiming to strengthen India’s growing role as a global manufacturing hub.

Jabil’s executive vice president for global business units, Matt Crowley, commented on the expansion, stating that the move will help the company address future customer demands and complement its current facility in Pune, located in Western India. The expansion reflects Jabil’s commitment to growth in the Indian market.

In addition to Jabil’s investment, Tamil Nadu has signed other key agreements, including a deal with Rockwell Automation worth 6.66 billion rupees to boost automation product manufacturing, and an undisclosed agreement with Autodesk to further develop its operations in the state, as announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Featured Image courtesy of Tom’s Guide

