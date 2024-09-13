DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Business Latest

Apple Supplier Jabil Creates 5,000 Jobs with South India Investment

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 13, 2024

Apple Supplier Jabil Creates 5,000 Jobs with South India Investment

Apple supplier Jabil is investing approximately 20 billion rupees ($238.2 million) to establish a new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, India, according to a statement from the state’s industries minister, T R B Rajaa. The plant will be located near the city of Trichy, and this expansion is expected to generate around 5,000 new jobs. The announcement follows an agreement signed in Chicago, with the investment aiming to strengthen India’s growing role as a global manufacturing hub.

Jabil’s executive vice president for global business units, Matt Crowley, commented on the expansion, stating that the move will help the company address future customer demands and complement its current facility in Pune, located in Western India. The expansion reflects Jabil’s commitment to growth in the Indian market.

In addition to Jabil’s investment, Tamil Nadu has signed other key agreements, including a deal with Rockwell Automation worth 6.66 billion rupees to boost automation product manufacturing, and an undisclosed agreement with Autodesk to further develop its operations in the state, as announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Featured Image courtesy of Tom’s Guide

Follow us for more updates on India’s investments.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

86% of Web3 Professionals Confident in Crypto’s Future Despite Regulatory Concerns
Sep 13, 2024 Dayne Lee
DOGS Token Achieves Record for Memecoin Adoption with 17 Million Users on The Open Network
Sep 13, 2024 Dayne Lee
Swift Endorses Harris, Warns About AI Misuse After Trump’s Deepfake
Sep 13, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801