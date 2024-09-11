Home Furniture Designed for Today and the Future: Origins of Home Consolidates Style and Sustainability for Elevated Home Living

Origins of Home, a retailer of high-quality home furniture, is setting the standard for elevated home living. The company defines the industry standard for luxury furniture experiences with its commitment to offering a seamless buying process, unique designs, and world-class service to customers and brand partners.

Consumer preferences and expectations are evolving as demand for premium home furniture grows. Today, consumers are not only looking for luxury, style, versatility, and comfort but are also increasingly becoming environmentally conscious. In response to the growing demand for sustainable luxury furniture, Origins of Home has embraced the challenge of combining style with sustainability to offer customers high-end home furniture that elevates their spaces.

“We believe in creating beautiful homes with furniture that lasts,” said Nama Soukouna, a representative of Origins of Home. “Our goal is to offer our customers unmatched quality, a seamless buying process, and world class service, all while ensuring that they are investing in pieces that contribute to a greener future.”

In line with its commitment to customers and sustainability, the retailer has introduced a sustainability initiative aimed at positively impacting the planet. For every purchase made, the company plants a tree. Therefore, choosing Origins of Home means people get to build their dream homes with high-quality furniture while contributing to a greener future.

“The focus on sustainability is leading a new era of conscious service delivery and craftsmanship,” added Nama. “We believe the future of home furniture is sustainable. Our sustainability initiative is only the start of our contribution towards environmental responsibility. We want to be able to do more within our space and community.”

In addition, Origins of Home commits to curating high-quality, versatile collections that can meet any customer’s vision. The retailer partners with exclusive brands to bring customers the best home furniture for their cozy, stylish, and unique sanctuaries. Origins of Home blends top curated brands to ensure that each piece harmonizes with the space for which it is intended. Moreover, its diverse range of products caters to every taste and style preference while being a perfect fit for everything, from indoors to bathrooms.

Nama explained that Origins of Home believes every corner of a person’s home should reflect their style and comfort. The company understands that harmonizing themes can be difficult when shopping for home furniture. Therefore, it strives to be a one-stop store for handpicked products. From sofas to beds, dining tables and chairs, lounge chairs, patio furniture and accessories, the retailer ensures that customers can visualize their homes in one place. “This is why we offer world-class service to ensure our customers enjoy a seamless buying process.” Noted Nama. “We also offer white-glove delivery, so our clients only need to focus on creating their dream space.”

Beyond putting customers first, Origins of Home strives to be a leader in style and comfort innovation. Through its design program, customers work with a dedicated design expert to bring their home vision to life. This program allows the company to be highly adaptable to the needs of the ever-evolving home furniture landscape.

But it’s not just about style and the planet; Origins of Home strives to make a positive difference in the lives of customers, partners and the communities it serves. The company has built a value-without-compromise service model that caters to the needs of customers, promotes brand partnerships and supports social and environmental causes for a more sustainable world for all. Nama shared that the company aims to become one of the largest retailers of high-quality furnishings by building a world-class community of happy customers and partners. “Our new and existing initiatives enable us to streamline our service delivery and reinvest in our commitment to our customers.”

As consumer demand for high-end furniture that combines style and sustainability grows, Origins of Home stands as the starting point for customers looking to elevate their homes. Visit the Origins of Home website to explore its diverse range of furnishings or request to work with a design expert.

Origins of Home is now active on social media. Follow them on Instagram, Pinterest and other pages for the latest collections, updates and more.