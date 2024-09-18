DMR News

Apple Pauses iPadOS 18 Update for M4 iPad Pros Due to Bricking Issues

Hilary Ong

Sep 18, 2024

Apple has temporarily halted the rollout of the iPadOS 18 update for M4 iPad Pros due to reports of devices becoming unresponsive after the installation. The company has stopped signing the update, preventing it from being offered to users and disabling activation for those who have already installed it.

According to Apple, the pause is necessary to address an issue affecting a small number of devices. Reports from Reddit and MacRumors forum users suggest that the update has been causing bricking problems for some M4 iPad Pro users. Apple is reportedly offering hardware replacements to those affected, indicating a serious bug.

Some users who encountered the issue reported installing the iPadOS 17.7 update first before attempting to install iPadOS 18.0. This upgrade path may not have been as thoroughly tested as the direct upgrade from iPadOS 17.6 to 18.0.

Nevertheless, M4 iPad Pro owners who haven’t yet upgraded should wait for Apple to release a corrected version of iPadOS 18 or to address hardware issues. As a temporary solution, users can install the iPadOS 17.7 update to receive the latest security patches. The update remains available for M4 iPad Pros, while iPadOS 18.0 continues to be signed for other iPad models.

Featured Image courtesy of Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

