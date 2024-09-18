DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Intel Edged Out by AMD in PlayStation 6 Chip Race

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 18, 2024

Intel Edged Out by AMD in PlayStation 6 Chip Race

Intel was reportedly close to winning the contract to design the chip for Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 6, according to a report from Reuters. Despite strong competition from AMD, which has been Sony’s chip supplier for the last two console generations, Intel ultimately lost the deal. Profit margins and backward compatibility concerns were key points of contention, leading Sony to continue its partnership with AMD in the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro.

Image credit: www.gamereactor.eu

Negotiations took place throughout 2022, involving executives and engineers from both companies, including their CEOs. The sticking point for Intel was reportedly the profit margins, as Intel and Sony could not agree on the earnings Intel would receive from each chip sold. Additionally, the switch from AMD to Intel raised concerns about backward compatibility, a crucial factor given that the PlayStation 4 and 5 rely on AMD hardware. A shift to Intel could have created issues with older games, as consoles require specific hardware and software configurations, unlike PCs where components from different manufacturers are more easily interchangeable.

Intel’s recent challenges with compatibility were also a factor. When Intel launched its Arc A750 and A770 graphics cards, software optimization posed a problem, and similar issues were observed with Intel-powered handheld gaming PCs like the MSI Claw, which underperformed compared to AMD alternatives like the Asus ROG Ally X. These concerns likely influenced Sony’s decision to stay with AMD for the PlayStation 6.

The deal would have been a significant win for Intel, particularly given the company’s ongoing financial struggles. Intel recently reported record low revenue and laid off 15% of its workforce. The PlayStation 6 chip contract was projected to generate around $30 billion in revenue, a much-needed boost for Intel. Despite this setback, Intel has managed to secure contracts with Microsoft and the U.S. Department of Defense, offering some relief. The company will now have to look elsewhere to recover from this loss and refocus its efforts on other sectors to regain stability.

Although Broadcom was also considered during the bidding process, AMD and Intel were the final contenders. In response, Intel stated it disagreed with the characterization of the situation but declined to comment further on the negotiations or potential customer discussions. As the next generation of gaming consoles approaches, the competition between chip makers is expected to intensify, with AMD securing another win in the console market.

Featured Image courtesy of DALL-E by ChatGPT

Follow us for more updates on PlayStation 6’s chip.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

MtoZ Biolabs Announces Advanced C-Terminal Sequencing Service for Biochemical Research
Sep 18, 2024 Ethan Lin
Apple Pauses iPadOS 18 Update for M4 iPad Pros Due to Bricking Issues
Sep 18, 2024 Hilary Ong
Microsoft and BlackRock Form $100 Billion AI Infrastructure Partnership
Sep 18, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801