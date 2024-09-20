Apple Intelligence to Support German, Italian, Korean, and More in 2025

Apple announced that its generative AI tool, Apple Intelligence, will expand to more languages by 2025. This update will support German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Vietnamese, and localized versions of English for India and Singapore, joining the previously announced support for Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish.

The rollout will begin in the United States, with Apple Intelligence available in American English through the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 updates, starting in October. Users who purchase the iPhone 16 will not immediately access these features. Localized English support for Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK will be introduced in December, and English versions for India and Singapore will follow in 2025. Additional language support will be announced at a later date.

Apple Intelligence Faces Launch Barriers

However, Apple Intelligence will encounter significant restrictions in key markets at launch. The service will not be available on iPhones or iPads in the European Union due to regulatory issues related to the Digital Markets Act.

Apple notes that users within the EU will be unable to access the service if their Apple ID Country/Region is set to an EU country. The service may work if the device language and Siri language are set to a supported language while traveling outside the EU.

Similarly, in mainland China, Apple Intelligence will not be accessible due to local regulatory constraints on generative AI models. This restriction applies to devices purchased in China and affects users whose Apple ID Country/Region is set to mainland China, even if they are traveling from outside the country.

Apple is actively negotiating with regulators in both the EU and China to address these issues and hopes to make Apple Intelligence available in these regions in the future, as confirmed by TechCrunch.

Featured Image courtesy of Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

