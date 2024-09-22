Chinese AI Driving Technology Firm Expands Globally from Hong Kong Base

Hong Kong’s proactive approach to fostering innovation has led to significant growth opportunities for companies like Uisee, a leading Chinese autonomous driving technology firm. The city’s strategic position, combined with its comprehensive support for emerging businesses, has made it an ideal hub for technology-driven enterprises looking to expand globally. Uisee, which was founded in Beijing in 2016, selected Hong Kong as its international headquarters in February this year, establishing a new research and development (R&D) center and a corporate office to manage its financial operations.

The firm, known for its artificial intelligence (AI) systems that replicate human driving behaviors, has grown substantially with support from InvestHK, the government agency tasked with attracting overseas and mainland businesses. InvestHK has played a crucial role by offering guidance, networking, and resources to Uisee, aiding the company in its expansion efforts at every stage of its growth.

A standout example of Uisee’s success is its partnership with Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), where it has deployed more than 50 autonomous vehicles, including electric tractors, patrol cars, and buses. These vehicles have completed millions of kilometers in operations, proving reliable and effective in addressing challenges such as labor shortages and operational costs. Uisee’s partnership with HKIA has been pivotal in the airport’s push towards becoming a “smart airport” and has positioned the company as a key player in the autonomous driving industry.

Looking ahead, Uisee plans to extend its AI-driven solutions to industries beyond airports, with a focus on creating a lower-carbon transport ecosystem. The company is also exploring global markets such as Singapore, the Middle East, and Europe, which will involve adapting its technologies to local conditions. Additional funding and strategic partnerships are likely to be part of this expansion, supported by Hong Kong’s financial infrastructure.

With its growing success, Uisee is considering a dual-listing initial public offering (IPO), and Hong Kong’s role as a leading financial center is expected to play a crucial role in this development. Meanwhile, InvestHK continues to assist Uisee by facilitating connections with potential partners and keeping the company informed of regulations around autonomous vehicle deployment on public roads.

