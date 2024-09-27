Figma Relaunches AI Design Tool First Draft After Apple Controversy

Figma has relaunched its AI-powered design tool, now called “First Draft,” after pulling its original version, Make Designs, which faced criticism for closely resembling Apple’s iPhone weather app.

The initial rollout in June allowed designers to use generative AI to kickstart app designs, but concerns arose when it was found that the tool could easily replicate Apple’s design. Despite Figma’s assurance that it didn’t train the AI on customer data, the company opted to remove the feature for further testing.

The revamped First Draft tool offers a more flexible approach, allowing users to choose from four design libraries based on their needs. These libraries range from lo-fi wireframes to more detailed, high-fidelity design patterns. This broader selection provides a contrast to Figma’s Visual Search feature, which helps users locate files or components within Figma by using text prompts or images.

According to Figma’s blog post, First Draft operates without relying on customer content. Instead, it uses existing AI models, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Amazon Titan, along with three main elements: the model, context, and prompt. The context includes mobile and desktop design systems, complete with components and examples. Designers input their goals, and the AI arranges the components accordingly to create a foundation for the design.

Figma has reintroduced the feature following extensive testing and updates, aiming to give designers more creative freedom while offering tools to explore different visual options. First Draft, along with other AI features in Figma, is currently available in a limited beta, with features like auto-generating text for designs also being part of the AI package.

Featured Image courtesy of Figma

