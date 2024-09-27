DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Figma Relaunches AI Design Tool First Draft After Apple Controversy

ByHilary Ong

Sep 27, 2024

Figma Relaunches AI Design Tool First Draft After Apple Controversy

Figma has relaunched its AI-powered design tool, now called “First Draft,” after pulling its original version, Make Designs, which faced criticism for closely resembling Apple’s iPhone weather app.

The initial rollout in June allowed designers to use generative AI to kickstart app designs, but concerns arose when it was found that the tool could easily replicate Apple’s design. Despite Figma’s assurance that it didn’t train the AI on customer data, the company opted to remove the feature for further testing.

The revamped First Draft tool offers a more flexible approach, allowing users to choose from four design libraries based on their needs. These libraries range from lo-fi wireframes to more detailed, high-fidelity design patterns. This broader selection provides a contrast to Figma’s Visual Search feature, which helps users locate files or components within Figma by using text prompts or images.

Figma's First Draft
Image Credits: Figma
Figma's First Draft
Image Credits: Figma
Figma's First Draft
Image Credits: Figma

According to Figma’s blog post, First Draft operates without relying on customer content. Instead, it uses existing AI models, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Amazon Titan, along with three main elements: the model, context, and prompt. The context includes mobile and desktop design systems, complete with components and examples. Designers input their goals, and the AI arranges the components accordingly to create a foundation for the design.

Figma has reintroduced the feature following extensive testing and updates, aiming to give designers more creative freedom while offering tools to explore different visual options. First Draft, along with other AI features in Figma, is currently available in a limited beta, with features like auto-generating text for designs also being part of the AI package.

Featured Image courtesy of Figma

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Philippine Agency Equips Youth with Blockchain and NFT Education
Sep 27, 2024 Dayne Lee
PS5 Version of Palworld Launches Worldwide, Except in Japan
Sep 27, 2024 Hilary Ong
Intel Boosts AI Performance with New Xeon 6 Processors and Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators
Sep 27, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801