Dione Protocol Launches Odyssey – an L1 blockchain solution powered entirely by renewable energy

Dione Protocol, a trailblazer in sustainable blockchain technology, proudly announces the launch of Odyssey, a groundbreaking Layer 1 (L1) blockchain solution designed with a commitment to renewable energy. Since its inception in 2022, Dione Protocol has been dedicated to merging blockchain technology with clean energy solutions to address critical challenges within the global energy sector. With the unveiling of Odyssey, Dione Protocol takes a significant leap towards promoting sustainability within the blockchain ecosystem.

Cryptocurrency mining’s environmental impact is a concern due to high energy consumption and carbon emissions. Odyssey promotes sustainable blockchain solutions using renewable energy to minimize ecological footprints.

What is Odyssey Blockchain

Odyssey is a Layer 1 blockchain solution engineered to offer unparalleled performance while adhering to the highest standards of environmental sustainability. By harnessing renewable energy, Odyssey not only ensures energy-efficient operations but also sets a precedent for responsible blockchain development. The blockchain is designed to support a wide range of applications, from decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols to non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).

How is the Odyssey Blockchain powered by renewable energy?

Odyssey distinguishes itself through its dedication to renewable energy. This approach drastically reduces energy consumption while maintaining robust security and performance. Furthermore, Odyssey’s infrastructure is powered exclusively by renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, ensuring that all operations have a minimal environmental impact.

A key component of Dione’s blockchain is ORION—its DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) hardware. ORION is an advanced decentralized validation system that allows node operators to validate on-chain usage of renewable energy. It combines a metering device and a gateway with a highly energy-efficient processing unit, an AI protocol, and a blockchain validation protocol. This decentralized validation approach enhances transparency and security within the Odyssey ecosystem.

The blockchain utilizes an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) system with 95% accuracy in predicting whether energy consumption comes from renewable sources or is powered by the grid. This AI analyzes over 10,000 data points to identify and match weather conditions and energy sources in real-time. The prediction accuracy has a margin of error of only ±3%, ensuring reliable and precise data validation. This enables Odyssey to efficiently optimize energy consumption.

In addition, Dione plans to integrate other renewable energy sources into Odyssey’s infrastructure in the future to further diversify the energy supply. The exclusive use of renewable energy and data-driven optimization through AI underscores Dione’s uncompromising commitment to eco-friendliness, with minimal environmental impact.

Key Features of Odyssey Blockchain

Higher Throughput: Odyssey is designed to handle over 4,500 transactions per second (TPS) on its Layer-1 chain, with the ability to scale further through additional optimizations and scaling solutions. Enhanced Scalability: The network is built to efficiently scale to hundreds or even thousands of nodes without compromising performance, security, or decentralization. Better Security and Data Privacy: Odyssey employs a multi-chain hybrid architecture that allows for the setup of permissioned subnets. This ensures that private data is accessible only to authorized parties, while data integrity is maintained through public hashes. Enhanced Transaction Security: Transactions on Odyssey reach finality in about one second, achieving near-instant finality. The network validates all transactions as part of its consensus mechanism, increasing security and eliminating the need for the longest-chain rule. EVM Compatibility: Odyssey Chain seamlessly integrates with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing developers to deploy decentralized applications (dApps) quickly and cost-effectively using familiar tools and languages. Robust APIs: The Odyssey API offers a comprehensive suite of functionalities, including transaction lists, statistical data, token holder counts, and wallet transfer histories, catering to a wide range of development needs. Energy Efficiency: The proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, combined with a commitment to renewable energy sources, ensures that Odyssey operates with minimal energy consumption, reinforcing its dedication to environmental sustainability.

The Team Behind Odyssey Blockchain

The Odyssey blockchain is built by a dedicated team of experts who are passionate about merging technological innovation with environmental stewardship. This diverse group includes blockchain developers, energy specialists, and sustainability advocates, all collaborating to bring Odyssey to life and champion a more sustainable future for blockchain technology.

Parth Kapadia – Parth is a seasoned expert in climate technology with over 15 years of experience in the power and utilities sector. He holds a degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology. Parth began his career at ComEd (Commonwealth Edison), focusing on power grid systems, and advanced to Exelon as an Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR), leading a project supported by Constellation Technology Ventures. He then moved to Sunrun in Silicon Valley, where he worked on energy storage solutions and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology. At Itron, he led the development of the GridScape Distribution Automation software, and later served as Head of Technical Product Management at AutoGrid, productizing over 10 Gigawatts of flexible capacity through virtual power plants (VPPs) before their acquisition by Schneider Electric/Uplight. Parth has also launched a FedEx API service and a health tech mobile app with over a million users, and he has been actively investing in cryptocurrency since 2016.

Stefan Kermer, PhD – Stefan is a distinguished expert in climate technology and renewable energy, driven by a passion for solving the critical challenges of climate change. With a strong focus on integrating innovative solutions into the energy sector, he plays a pivotal role in advancing Dione Protocol's mission of sustainability. As the Founder of Carbon Insights, Stefan empowers the European EUA industry by providing insights and analytics that facilitate informed decision-making. His consultancy, ECO2TECH, specializes in energy and climate business strategy, digital product development, and VC fundraising, serving clients across the USA, EU, and UK. Previously, he served as Head of Innovation and Strategic Projects at Wien Energie GmbH, where he spearheaded startup accelerator programs and collaborated with over 30 startups to drive strategic investments in climate and energy. Stefan also led the decarbonization study for the City of Vienna, negotiating crucial climate infrastructure investment projects. With a solid academic foundation in energy economics from London Business School, Stefan combines theoretical expertise with practical experience. His commitment to leveraging technology for a greener future makes him an invaluable asset to Dione Protocol, as it pioneers sustainable blockchain solutions.

About Dione Protocol

Dione Protocol is a groundbreaking initiative at the intersection of blockchain technology and renewable energy. The project aims to redefine energy consumption and production through a suite of innovative products and solutions. At its core, Dione Protocol integrates blockchain with renewable energy to address critical environmental challenges and promote a sustainable future.

Key offerings include:

Orion: A decentralized physical infrastructure product (DePIN) utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect and validate green energy sources, setting new standards for environmental responsibility. Odyssey: A fully renewable energy-powered L1 blockchain solution that supports decentralized applications while contributing to global sustainability efforts. Nebra (in development): A peer-to-peer renewable energy marketplace envisioned as the ‘Uber for energy,’ designed to democratize access to green energy and facilitate efficient trading and sharing of renewable resources.

Dione Protocol’s commitment to minimizing the carbon footprint of blockchain technology and advancing real-world applications of renewable energy underscores its role as a leader in promoting a more sustainable and efficient energy market.

For more information about Odyssey and Dione Protocol’s mission, please visit https://www.dioneprotocol.com/ or contact pr@dioneprotocol.com

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.