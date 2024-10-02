Ford Boosts EV Appeal with Free Home Charging Installation

Ford has introduced the Ford Power Promise program, offering new electric vehicle (EV) buyers a free home charger and standard installation. This initiative is designed to encourage consumers still uncertain about switching to electric by making home charging easier and more affordable.

The promotion runs from October 1, 2023, to January 2, 2025, and applies to those purchasing or leasing an EV, including the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E.

The home charger included in the offer is the Ford Charge Station Pro, a Level 2 charger valued at $1,310. The promotion covers installation costs for a setup of up to 60 amps of power and 80 feet of wiring. If any additional work is needed, such as upgrading the home’s electrical panel, those costs will be the responsibility of the homeowner. Ford did not specify the exact cost of a typical installation, but estimates suggest it could be around $2,000.

For customers who already own a home charger, Ford is offering a $2,000 cash equivalent instead.

Ford Charge Station Pro (Image Credits: Ford) Ford Charge Station Pro (Image Credits: Ford) Ford Charge Station Pro (Image Credits: Ford)

The program aims to alleviate concerns from potential EV buyers, especially those Ford calls “fence-sitters.” According to Martin Delonis, Ford’s senior manager of strategy for its Model e division, these customers are motivated by “quality and convenience” but are hesitant due to concerns about EV range, battery health, and overall costs.

Ford’s research with the Boston Consulting Group revealed that many consumers:

Overestimate how much range they need

Misunderstand the benefits of home charging

Assume they will need public chargers more often than they actually do

Falsely believe that the battery will wear out before the vehicle’s end-of-life

Easing EV Buyer Worries

Ford hopes the Ford Power Promise will demonstrate the convenience of charging an EV at home, where about 80% of charging typically occurs, according to company data. Ford also highlights that 89% of potential EV buyers are more likely to purchase if home charging is available, reinforcing the value of the program.

In addition to the free charger, Ford is emphasizing other benefits to ease potential buyers’ concerns. These include 24/7 call and text support for new and existing EV owners, which provides assistance with vehicle maintenance, charging, and other related issues.

Ford also highlights its existing 8-year, 100,000-mile warranty on EV batteries and the company’s Blue Oval Charging Network, which integrates several third-party charging providers, as well as Tesla Superchargers. Ford has been working to supply Tesla adapters to its customers, ramping up production after initial delays during the summer.

More Support for EV Owners

Despite seeing quarter-over-quarter growth in EV sales, Ford has faced financial challenges. The company reported losses of $1.3 billion and $1.1 billion in the first and second quarters of 2024, respectively. These setbacks led Ford to cancel a planned three-row electric SUV and delay a new electric truck until 2027.

While Ford remains the second-largest EV seller in the U.S., trailing Tesla, the company is hoping that the Ford Power Promise program will help persuade more consumers to make the switch to electric, addressing common concerns and offering practical benefits like free home charging.

Featured Image courtesy of Ford

