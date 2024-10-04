Foxconn Announces Speaker Lineup Including Nvidia, Google, and BMW Execs

Executives from major companies, including Nvidia, Google, and BMW, are set to speak at Foxconn’s annual tech day forum next week, according to a statement by the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer on Tuesday. The event, held each October, serves as a platform for Foxconn to showcase its latest innovations and partnerships. This year’s topics will cover artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and digital health management, as confirmed by Foxconn spokesperson James Wu.

Foxconn, officially known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, is well known as the primary assembler of Apple’s iPhones. The company aims to broaden its expertise into electric vehicle manufacturing, striving to replicate its success in producing personal computers and smartphones. The firm also announced that it will reveal two new electric vehicle models during the forum.

While the lineup of speakers includes high-profile executives, Wu declined to confirm whether Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who appeared at last year’s event to announce the collaboration on building “AI factories,” would return this year. Wu simply added, “Please stay tuned,” hinting at more announcements to come.

