Nio and Monolith Join Forces for Real-Time AI Testing of EV Batteries

Nio has partnered with Monolith, a UK-based artificial intelligence software startup, to enhance real-time testing and improvement of electric vehicle (EV) battery packs. Leveraging Nio’s battery swapping service in Europe, the collaboration is set to commence testing in five European markets, with plans to expand into China as Monolith navigates regulatory requirements. Monolith, which uses machine learning algorithms to test EV batteries, already works with several leading automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Honda, aiming to accelerate development for Western manufacturers. According to Monolith CEO Richard Ahlfeld, while European automakers typically take around five years to develop a new car, Chinese EV makers have cut this time to around two years, with ambitions to reduce it even further.

Nio’s battery swapping service, which allows users to exchange depleted EV batteries within minutes, is utilized by 98% of the company’s customers in its five key European markets. This service not only provides convenience but also enables Nio to monitor battery health and performance through Monolith’s AI-powered analytics, offering valuable insights to improve battery durability. Monolith’s partnership with Nio exemplifies the startup’s growing influence, having raised approximately $22 million from investors, including Insight Partners and Pentech.

Featured Image courtesy of iStock

